Diginex to Transform AI with $2bn Resulticks Acquisition

Diginex Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire Resulticks for $2 billion, enhancing its AI and data management capabilities.

The acquisition will be structured in three tranches: $1.4 billion in Diginex shares, $100 million in cash, and an earnout of up to $500 million based on Resulticks meeting specific EBITDA thresholds.

Resulticks is a leader in AI-driven customer engagement and data management, headquartered in Singapore, with operations in the US, India, and the Middle East.

The integration of Resulticks' technology is expected to improve Diginex's data-driven sustainability solutions and allow for hyper-personalized insights for clients.

Diginex aims to position itself as a leader in data and AI, emphasizing the importance of owning and activating data for market differentiation.

This acquisition follows Diginex's recent MOU to acquire Matter DK ApS, further expanding its capabilities in sustainability data and analytics.

The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 40,90EUR and was up +3,15 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.





