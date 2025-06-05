PWO Group's 2025 AGM: Unprecedented Support and Enthusiasm!
The PWO Group's 2025 AGM marked a pivotal moment, showcasing robust shareholder support and visionary strategies for a sustainable future. With record-breaking financial performance and ambitious climate goals, PWO Group is poised to lead in sustainable innovation.
- The PWO Group's Annual General Meeting 2025 received great support, with all agenda items adopted by large majorities and around 66% of the company's share capital represented.
- CEO Carlo Lazzarini reported that 2024 was a record year for PWO Group, with revenue matching the previous year's record level and EBIT before currency effects reaching the highest level in the company's history.
- The company maintained an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.75 for the 2024 financial year and confirmed its forecast for 2025.
- PWO Group presented its 2045 climate protection strategy, focusing on achieving net zero emissions by 2045, switching to green electricity by 2028, and offering CO2-free solutions by 2039.
- The agenda included financial statements for 2024, resolutions on net profit appropriation, discharge of board members, election of auditors, and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2025.
- PWO Group is a global leader in lightweight metal solutions, focusing on environmentally friendly mobility and combining cost-effectiveness with sustainability, under the corporate strategy motto "PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS."
The price of PWO at the time of the news was 30,00EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.
-1,32 %
+0,67 %
+4,90 %
+5,63 %
-6,25 %
-1,64 %
+63,04 %
-25,56 %
+1.199,61 %
ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
