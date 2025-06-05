468 SPAC II: Marley Spoon Boosts Profitability, Hits Record Margin
Marley Spoon Group SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a mixed financial landscape. Despite a 7.4% dip in net revenue, the company achieved a record contribution margin of 35.0%, marking six consecutive quarters of positive operating EBITDA margins. The US and Australian segments showed robust contribution margins, while Europe focused on brand consolidation.
- Marley Spoon Group SE reported Q1 2025 results with a net revenue of €74.7 million, a decrease of 7.4% year-over-year.
- The company achieved a record high contribution margin of 35.0%, improving by 60 basis points compared to the previous year.
- Operating EBITDA margin was 0.8%, marking six consecutive quarters of positive performance, with EBIT improving to €(3.8) million, a €3.8 million increase year-over-year.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to €4.6 million, with a quarter-end cash balance of €7.7 million, up €1.7 million from the prior year.
- The US segment reported net revenue of €40.0 million, with a contribution margin of 39.1%, while Australia had net revenue of €27.7 million and a contribution margin of 31.4%.
- The European segment merged brands under the Marley Spoon umbrella, showing improved order frequency and average order value, despite a net revenue of €7.0 million, a decrease of 3.6% year-over-year.
