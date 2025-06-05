Biometric passport for the DR Congo - implemented with DERMALOG as system partner (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Hamburg/Kinshasa (ots) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially
    introduced its new biometric passport on June 5, 2025. The passport meets the
    highest security standards and reliably protects citizens' identities. As a
    technical partner, DERMALOG implemented the project under the leadership of the
    Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    With the launch of passport production on June 5, 2025, Congolese citizens now
    receive a secure travel document that meets International Civil Aviation
    Organization (ICAO) standards and integrates advanced anti-counterfeiting
    features, including a contactless RFID chip, a polycarbonate data page, and
    security elements such as holograms, UV printing, and watermarks.

    The Congolese government relies on a complete solution from DERMALOG for its
    passport system - from online pre-registration to biometric enrollment and
    central printing of the passports. A total of 100 stations have been installed
    for biometric capture: 50 stationary and mobile stations in the country and 50
    mobile units in the diplomatic missions of the DR Congo. All stations are
    equipped with fingerprint and iris scanners, facial recognition cameras,
    document scanners and signature pads. Centralized production allows for up to
    2,400 passports to be issued daily.

    "The launch of the new passport is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but a
    proactive response to changing international standards [...] guaranteeing the
    free movement of our citizens, while offering them maximum security for their
    personal data," said Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (May 27, 2025,
    https://www.diplomatie.gouv.cd/2025/05/27/communique-de-presse-6/ ).

    "We are proud to have accompanied this project as a partner. Our solution
    supports the country's digital sovereignty and offers maximum security and
    efficiency," explained Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.

    With the new passport, the DR Congo is strengthening identity protection for its
    citizens and laying the foundation for modern, digital government services -
    made possible by the complete solution from DERMALOG, the biometrics expert and
    system supplier.

