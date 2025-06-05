Biometric passport for the DR Congo - implemented with DERMALOG as system partner (FOTO)
Hamburg/Kinshasa (ots) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially
introduced its new biometric passport on June 5, 2025. The passport meets the
highest security standards and reliably protects citizens' identities. As a
technical partner, DERMALOG implemented the project under the leadership of the
Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
With the launch of passport production on June 5, 2025, Congolese citizens now
receive a secure travel document that meets International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) standards and integrates advanced anti-counterfeiting
features, including a contactless RFID chip, a polycarbonate data page, and
security elements such as holograms, UV printing, and watermarks.
The Congolese government relies on a complete solution from DERMALOG for its
passport system - from online pre-registration to biometric enrollment and
central printing of the passports. A total of 100 stations have been installed
for biometric capture: 50 stationary and mobile stations in the country and 50
mobile units in the diplomatic missions of the DR Congo. All stations are
equipped with fingerprint and iris scanners, facial recognition cameras,
document scanners and signature pads. Centralized production allows for up to
2,400 passports to be issued daily.
"The launch of the new passport is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but a
proactive response to changing international standards [...] guaranteeing the
free movement of our citizens, while offering them maximum security for their
personal data," said Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (May 27, 2025,
https://www.diplomatie.gouv.cd/2025/05/27/communique-de-presse-6/ ).
"We are proud to have accompanied this project as a partner. Our solution
supports the country's digital sovereignty and offers maximum security and
efficiency," explained Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.
With the new passport, the DR Congo is strengthening identity protection for its
citizens and laying the foundation for modern, digital government services -
made possible by the complete solution from DERMALOG, the biometrics expert and
system supplier.
Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6050111
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
