Biometric passport for the DR Congo - implemented with DERMALOG as system partner (FOTO)

Hamburg/Kinshasa (ots) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo officially

introduced its new biometric passport on June 5, 2025. The passport meets the

highest security standards and reliably protects citizens' identities. As a

technical partner, DERMALOG implemented the project under the leadership of the

Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



With the launch of passport production on June 5, 2025, Congolese citizens now

receive a secure travel document that meets International Civil Aviation

Organization (ICAO) standards and integrates advanced anti-counterfeiting

features, including a contactless RFID chip, a polycarbonate data page, and

security elements such as holograms, UV printing, and watermarks.





The Congolese government relies on a complete solution from DERMALOG for its

passport system - from online pre-registration to biometric enrollment and

central printing of the passports. A total of 100 stations have been installed

for biometric capture: 50 stationary and mobile stations in the country and 50

mobile units in the diplomatic missions of the DR Congo. All stations are

equipped with fingerprint and iris scanners, facial recognition cameras,

document scanners and signature pads. Centralized production allows for up to

2,400 passports to be issued daily.



"The launch of the new passport is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but a

proactive response to changing international standards [...] guaranteeing the

free movement of our citizens, while offering them maximum security for their

personal data," said Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (May 27, 2025,

https://www.diplomatie.gouv.cd/2025/05/27/communique-de-presse-6/ ).



"We are proud to have accompanied this project as a partner. Our solution

supports the country's digital sovereignty and offers maximum security and

efficiency," explained Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.



With the new passport, the DR Congo is strengthening identity protection for its

citizens and laying the foundation for modern, digital government services -

made possible by the complete solution from DERMALOG, the biometrics expert and

system supplier.



