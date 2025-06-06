The NAGA Group Shines: 2024 Audited Results Surpass Expectations

The NAGA Group AG reported audited consolidated financial statements for 2024, exceeding preliminary results with group revenue of EUR 63.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.0 million.

The EBITDA margin improved to 14%, driven by synergies realized during the merger with the former CAPEX Group, completed in August 2024.

2024 was characterized as a transition year focused on strategic transformation rather than dynamic growth, including client migration to a unified technology platform and workforce optimization.

Operational momentum continued into Q1 2025, with year-on-year revenue growth attributed to increased commission income and client acquisition amid market volatility.

The NAGA Group plans to reinvest in marketing to further scale its platform and enhance its global brand presence.

CEO Octavian Patrascu emphasized that the 2024 results validate the strength of their strategic transformation and indicate a clear growth trajectory entering 2025.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,7880EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7870EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.





