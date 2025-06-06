AUTODOC Gears Up for Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut
Revving up for a landmark moment, AUTODOC gears to hit the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2025, showcasing impressive growth and sustainability in the automotive parts industry.
- AUTODOC plans to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Q2 2025, subject to market conditions.
- The company generated approximately €1.6 billion in sales revenue and €151 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, showcasing strong growth and profitability.
- AUTODOC operates as a digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe, covering 27 countries and focusing on both B2C and B2B markets.
- The company has launched its B2B business, AUTODOC PRO, which has shown significant growth, increasing sales revenue from €18 million in 2023 to €68 million in 2024.
- AUTODOC is committed to sustainability and responsible business practices, embedding these principles into its operations and governance structure.
- The planned private placement will involve shares from existing shareholders, including the founders and Apollo Global Management, to create substantial trading liquidity.
