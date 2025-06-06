BayWa AG's Restructuring Plan Gets Court's Green Light!

BayWa AG's restructuring plan has been confirmed by the Munich local court on June 6, 2025.

The confirmation followed a court discussion and voting meeting where the plan was approved on May 15, 2025.

The restructuring plan will be implemented immediately after it becomes legally binding.

Josko Radeljic is the Head of Investor Relations at BayWa AG, and can be contacted for more information.

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff is the Head of Corporate Communications at BayWa AG, also available for inquiries.

BayWa AG is listed on multiple regulated markets, including Frankfurt and Munich.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BayWa is on 10.07.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 7,8950EUR and was down -5,28 % compared with the previous day.





