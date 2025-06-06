    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    dpa-AFX-Überblick

    UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.06.2025 - 15.15 Uhr

    • Broadcom enttäuscht mit Umsatzprognose, Aktie fällt.
    • Airbus liefert im Mai weniger Jets als im Vormonat.
    • Hohe Immobilienpreise schrecken Käufer zunehmend ab.
    dpa-AFX-Überblick - UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.06.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
    Chipkonzern Broadcom enttäuscht hohe Erwartungen - Aktie im Minus

    SAN JOSE - Der Apple - und Google -Chipzulieferer Broadcom hat die optimistischen Erwartungen von Investoren mit dem Ausblick auf das laufende Quartal nicht übertreffen können. Der Konzern geht von rund 15,8 Milliarden US-Dollar Umsatz im laufenden Dreimonatszeitraum aus, wie er am Donnerstag nach US-Börsenschluss in San Jose mitteilte. Zwar hatten Analysten im Schnitt nur 15,7 Milliarden Dollar auf dem Zettel - allerdings gab es darunter auch deutlich zuversichtlichere Schätzungen, die um bis zu eine Milliarde Dollar höher lagen.

    Airbus liefert wieder weniger Flugzeuge aus

    TOULOUSE - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat im Mai wieder weniger Flugzeuge ausgeliefert als im Vormonat. Diesmal fanden 51 Passagierjets den Weg zu den Kunden, wie der Dax-Konzern am Donnerstagabend in Toulouse mitteilte. Im April hatte Airbus 56 Jets ausgeliefert - im März sogar 71 Stück. Nach den ersten fünf Monaten kommt der Hersteller damit auf erst 243 Maschinen - und damit nicht einmal 30 Prozent des Jahresziels von 820 Jets.

    Höhere Immobilienpreise schrecken erste Interessenten ab

    MÜNCHEN - Wieder steigende Preise für Wohnhäuser und Immobilien schrecken nach einer Umfrage des Finanzierungsvermittlers Interhyp erste Interessenten ab. In der neuen Ausgabe einer alljährlichen Umfrage des Unternehmens stuften 55 Prozent die Wohnimmobilien in ihrer jeweiligen Region als "leicht" oder "mittel" bezahlbar ein. Das waren vier Prozentpunkte weniger als vor einem Jahr, aber mehr als vor zwei Jahren.

    ROUNDUP/Musk gegen Trump: Einstige Allianz endet in Schlammschlacht

    WASHINGTON - Der reichste Mann der Welt gegen den Präsidenten des mächtigsten Landes: Die monatelange Allianz von Elon Musk und Donald Trump endet in einer öffentlich ausgetragenen Schlammschlacht. Der Tech-Milliardär ging dabei sogar so weit, Trump die Führungsrolle in der Republikanischen Partei streitig zu machen. Der US-Präsident wiederum drohte damit, Musks Unternehmen Regierungsaufträge zu entziehen - woraufhin der Tech-Milliardär konterte, er werde der US-Weltraumagentur Nasa die für sie momentan unverzichtbaren Dragon-Raumkapseln seiner Firma SpaceX vorenthalten.

    Unklarheit über Ursache für Vorfall in DHL-Zentrum

    LANGENZENN - Bei der Suche nach der Substanz, die zu Hautreaktionen mehrerer Mitarbeiter in einem DHL-Verteilzentrum in Langenzenn bei Nürnberg geführt hat, herrscht weiter Unklarheit. Eine DHL-Sprecherin sprach zwischenzeitlich von einem "handelsüblichen Bindemittel", das aus einem schlecht verpackten Paket ausgetreten sei und auf das einige Mitarbeiter eine allergische Reaktion gezeigt hatten.

    -EU-Staaten: Geld erst nach vier Stunden Flugverspätung -Mehr Strom aus fossilen als aus erneuerbaren Energieträgern im ersten Quartal -Gericht bestätigt Sanierungsplan der Baywa°

    ROUNDUP: Sie lesen im Unternehmens-Überblick eine Zusammenfassung. Zu diesem Thema gibt es mehrere Meldungen auf dem dpa-AFX Nachrichtendienst. /stk

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Broadcom Aktie

    Die Broadcom Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,60 % und einem Kurs von 178,2 auf Tradegate (06. Juni 2025, 15:24 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Broadcom Aktie um +2,62 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +23,30 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Broadcom bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,05 Bil..

    Broadcom zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 2,3600. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1400 %.

    Die letzten 3 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 838,33USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 190,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2.000,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -14,12 %/+803,95 % bedeutet.




