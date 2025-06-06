u-blox Seals Cellular Deal with Trasna
u-blox AG's strategic divestment of its Cellular business to Trasna marks a pivotal step in its transformation, focusing on core technologies and anticipating significant growth in 2025.
- u-blox AG has completed the divestment of its Cellular business to Trasna as of June 6, 2025.
- This strategic move allows u-blox to focus more on its core positioning technologies.
- CEO Stephan Zizala stated that the divestment marks a significant milestone in the company's transformation journey.
- u-blox maintains its revenue guidance for Q2 2025, expecting CHF 60 - 70 million, reflecting a 15% - 35% increase compared to Q2 2024.
- The company anticipates a gradual improvement in business conditions in 2025, with steady recovery in customer orders.
- Excluding the Cellular business, u-blox expects sequential quarterly improvement and double-digit revenue growth in its Locate and Short-Range segments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 06.08.2025.
The price of u-blox Holding at the time of the news was 100,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
ISIN:CH0033361673WKN:A0M2K9
