u-blox Seals Cellular Deal with Trasna

u-blox AG has completed the divestment of its Cellular business to Trasna as of June 6, 2025.

This strategic move allows u-blox to focus more on its core positioning technologies.

CEO Stephan Zizala stated that the divestment marks a significant milestone in the company's transformation journey.

u-blox maintains its revenue guidance for Q2 2025, expecting CHF 60 - 70 million, reflecting a 15% - 35% increase compared to Q2 2024.

The company anticipates a gradual improvement in business conditions in 2025, with steady recovery in customer orders.

Excluding the Cellular business, u-blox expects sequential quarterly improvement and double-digit revenue growth in its Locate and Short-Range segments.

