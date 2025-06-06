    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsAd-hocsvorwärtsNachricht
    UBS Reacts to Swiss Government's New Regulatory Plans

    UBS is navigating a complex regulatory landscape, balancing new capital demands with strategic financial goals amidst significant acquisitions.

    • UBS supports most regulatory proposals from the Swiss Federal Council but opposes the significant increase in capital requirements.
    • Proposed changes would require UBS to fully deduct investments in foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax assets, and capitalized software from CET1 capital.
    • UBS estimates needing an additional USD 24 billion in CET1 capital if the proposals are implemented, significantly impacting its capital ratios.
    • The proposed measures would reduce UBS Group's CET1 capital ratio to around 17%, misrepresenting its capital strength.
    • The additional USD 24 billion in capital is on top of an estimated USD 18 billion required due to the acquisition of Credit Suisse.
    • UBS aims to maintain a target underlying return on CET1 capital of around 15% despite the regulatory changes not taking effect before 2027.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
