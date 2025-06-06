UBS Reacts to Swiss Government's New Regulatory Plans
UBS is navigating a complex regulatory landscape, balancing new capital demands with strategic financial goals amidst significant acquisitions.
- UBS supports most regulatory proposals from the Swiss Federal Council but opposes the significant increase in capital requirements.
- Proposed changes would require UBS to fully deduct investments in foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax assets, and capitalized software from CET1 capital.
- UBS estimates needing an additional USD 24 billion in CET1 capital if the proposals are implemented, significantly impacting its capital ratios.
- The proposed measures would reduce UBS Group's CET1 capital ratio to around 17%, misrepresenting its capital strength.
- The additional USD 24 billion in capital is on top of an estimated USD 18 billion required due to the acquisition of Credit Suisse.
- UBS aims to maintain a target underlying return on CET1 capital of around 15% despite the regulatory changes not taking effect before 2027.
