UBS Reacts to Swiss Government's New Regulatory Plans
UBS largely supports Swiss regulatory proposals but warns of a USD 42 billion capital hike, impacting its CET1 ratio and financial strategy amid the Credit Suisse acquisition.
- UBS supports most regulatory proposals from the Swiss Federal Council but disagrees with the proposed extreme increase in capital requirements.
- Proposed changes would require UBS to fully deduct investments in foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax assets, and capitalized software from its CET1 capital.
- UBS estimates it would need to hold an additional USD 24 billion in CET1 capital if the proposals are implemented, significantly impacting its capital ratios.
- The additional capital requirement would raise UBS's CET1 capital ratio to around 19% at the Group level, but proposed measures could reduce it to approximately 17%.
- UBS will also need to hold around USD 18 billion in incremental capital due to the acquisition of Credit Suisse, totaling about USD 42 billion in additional CET1 capital.
- None of the regulatory changes are expected to take effect before 2027, and UBS aims for a return on CET1 capital of around 15%.
