Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 23/25
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 23/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Bayer
Performance KW 23/25: +7,80 %
Performance KW 23/25: +7,80 %
DAX Top 1
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 23/25: +4,55 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,55 %
DAX Top 2
Commerzbank
Performance KW 23/25: +4,23 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,23 %
DAX Top 3
SAP
Performance KW 23/25: +4,01 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,01 %
DAX Top 4
Fresenius
Performance KW 23/25: +3,95 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,95 %
DAX Top 5
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 23/25: -2,82 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,82 %
DAX Flop 1
Porsche Holding SE
Performance KW 23/25: -3,02 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,02 %
DAX Flop 2
Porsche AG
Performance KW 23/25: -3,08 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,08 %
DAX Flop 3
adidas
Performance KW 23/25: -4,16 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,16 %
DAX Flop 4
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 23/25: -7,42 %
Performance KW 23/25: -7,42 %
DAX Flop 5
Formycon
Performance KW 23/25: +17,17 %
Performance KW 23/25: +17,17 %
TecDAX Top 1
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 23/25: +16,89 %
Performance KW 23/25: +16,89 %
TecDAX Top 2
Eckert & Ziegler
Performance KW 23/25: +12,12 %
Performance KW 23/25: +12,12 %
TecDAX Top 3
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 23/25: +6,63 %
Performance KW 23/25: +6,63 %
TecDAX Top 4
IONOS Group
Performance KW 23/25: +6,43 %
Performance KW 23/25: +6,43 %
TecDAX Top 5
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 23/25: -1,11 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,11 %
TecDAX Flop 1
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 23/25: -1,13 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,13 %
TecDAX Flop 2
freenet
Performance KW 23/25: -1,17 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,17 %
TecDAX Flop 3
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 23/25: -2,98 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,98 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 23/25: -7,42 %
Performance KW 23/25: -7,42 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 23/25: +5,97 %
Performance KW 23/25: +5,97 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Amazon
Performance KW 23/25: +4,03 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,03 %
Dow Jones Top 2
IBM
Performance KW 23/25: +3,77 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,77 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Merck & Co
Performance KW 23/25: +3,53 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,53 %
Dow Jones Top 4
NVIDIA
Performance KW 23/25: +2,89 %
Performance KW 23/25: +2,89 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Travelers Companies
Performance KW 23/25: -0,08 %
Performance KW 23/25: -0,08 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Coca-Cola
Performance KW 23/25: -0,47 %
Performance KW 23/25: -0,47 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
McDonald's
Performance KW 23/25: -1,49 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,49 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
3M
Performance KW 23/25: -2,17 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,17 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Procter & Gamble
Performance KW 23/25: -2,80 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,80 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
ON Semiconductor
Performance KW 23/25: +20,31 %
Performance KW 23/25: +20,31 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Zscaler
Performance KW 23/25: +15,81 %
Performance KW 23/25: +15,81 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Microchip Technology
Performance KW 23/25: +13,89 %
Performance KW 23/25: +13,89 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Micron Technology
Performance KW 23/25: +13,00 %
Performance KW 23/25: +13,00 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Marvell Technology
Performance KW 23/25: +11,57 %
Performance KW 23/25: +11,57 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Keurig Dr Pepper
Performance KW 23/25: -2,32 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,32 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Copart
Performance KW 23/25: -2,42 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,42 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 23/25: -4,27 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,27 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Lululemon Athletica
Performance KW 23/25: -16,11 %
Performance KW 23/25: -16,11 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Tesla
Performance KW 23/25: -16,96 %
Performance KW 23/25: -16,96 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Bayer
Performance KW 23/25: +7,80 %
Performance KW 23/25: +7,80 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 23/25: +5,29 %
Performance KW 23/25: +5,29 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
SAP
Performance KW 23/25: +4,01 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
L'Oreal
Performance KW 23/25: +3,62 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,62 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
DHL Group
Performance KW 23/25: +3,01 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
BMW
Performance KW 23/25: -2,50 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,50 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 23/25: -2,82 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,82 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Stellantis
Performance KW 23/25: -2,95 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,95 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Pernod Ricard
Performance KW 23/25: -3,73 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,73 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
adidas
Performance KW 23/25: -4,16 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,16 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Geberit
Performance KW 23/25: +4,62 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,62 %
SMI Top 1
Novartis
Performance KW 23/25: +4,37 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,37 %
SMI Top 2
Roche Holding
Performance KW 23/25: +3,03 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,03 %
SMI Top 3
UBS Group
Performance KW 23/25: +2,75 %
Performance KW 23/25: +2,75 %
SMI Top 4
Givaudan
Performance KW 23/25: +2,14 %
Performance KW 23/25: +2,14 %
SMI Top 5
Swiss Re
Performance KW 23/25: -0,86 %
Performance KW 23/25: -0,86 %
SMI Flop 1
Sonova Holding
Performance KW 23/25: -0,93 %
Performance KW 23/25: -0,93 %
SMI Flop 2
Sika
Performance KW 23/25: -1,04 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,04 %
SMI Flop 3
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 23/25: -1,47 %
Performance KW 23/25: -1,47 %
SMI Flop 4
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 23/25: -3,22 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,22 %
SMI Flop 5
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 23/25: +4,68 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,68 %
ATX Top 1
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 23/25: +4,04 %
Performance KW 23/25: +4,04 %
ATX Top 2
EVN
Performance KW 23/25: +3,93 %
Performance KW 23/25: +3,93 %
ATX Top 3
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 23/25: +2,17 %
Performance KW 23/25: +2,17 %
ATX Top 4
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 23/25: +1,41 %
Performance KW 23/25: +1,41 %
ATX Top 5
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 23/25: -2,70 %
Performance KW 23/25: -2,70 %
ATX Flop 1
Telekom Austria
Performance KW 23/25: -3,12 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,12 %
ATX Flop 2
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 23/25: -3,58 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,58 %
ATX Flop 3
Lenzing
Performance KW 23/25: -4,84 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,84 %
ATX Flop 4
OMV
Performance KW 23/25: -8,79 %
Performance KW 23/25: -8,79 %
ATX Flop 5
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company
Performance KW 23/25: +23,05 %
Performance KW 23/25: +23,05 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Hengan International Group
Performance KW 23/25: +17,64 %
Performance KW 23/25: +17,64 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Performance KW 23/25: +7,51 %
Performance KW 23/25: +7,51 %
Hang Seng Top 3
China Construction Bank (H)
Performance KW 23/25: +7,16 %
Performance KW 23/25: +7,16 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company
Performance KW 23/25: +6,04 %
Performance KW 23/25: +6,04 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Performance KW 23/25: -3,75 %
Performance KW 23/25: -3,75 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Alibaba Health Information Technology
Performance KW 23/25: -4,58 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,58 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 23/25: -4,76 %
Performance KW 23/25: -4,76 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Performance KW 23/25: -5,98 %
Performance KW 23/25: -5,98 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Xinyi Solar Holdings
Performance KW 23/25: -8,73 %
Performance KW 23/25: -8,73 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte