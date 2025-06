Die strategische Partnerschaft von Haier mit Roland-Garros geht ins dritte Jahr und fördert gemeinsame Werte der Exzellenz

libudas04 schrieb 05.06.25, 17:06

The Company will distribute a cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of

RMB9.65 (tax inclusive) per 10 Shares (the ‘‘Final Dividend’’) to the Shareholders

whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the record date.

The Final Dividend will be distributed on or around 25 July 2025 (Friday) and

denominated and announced in RMB, of which D Shareholders will be paid in

Euros. The actual amount of Euros to be paid is calculated at the average benchmark

exchange rate of RMB against Euros (i.e. EUR1=RMB8.1504) published by the

People’s Bank of China for a week prior to the announcement of dividend and

payment decision (i.e. 28 May 2025). Accordingly, the cash dividend per 1 D Shares

is approximately EUR0.118399 (tax inclusive). Where the total share capital of the

Company changes before the registration date for the implementation of the equity

distribution, it is expected to maintain the total distribution unchanged and adjust

the distribution ratio per Share accordingly.

For D shareholders, the Company will further publish the Announcement on D

Shares dividend with regard to the exact dividend amount, payment date, record date

and taxation details in due course