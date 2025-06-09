Krypto-Chartgalerie
Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 24/25
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.
Jeden Montag um 06:00 stellen wir Ihnen die spannendsten Kryptowährungen vor. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, wöchentlichen, Kryptowährungen-Performance Darstellung!
HT / USD
Wochenperformance: +907,61 %
Wochenperformance: +907,61 %
Platz 1
AGI / USD
Wochenperformance: +556,01 %
Wochenperformance: +556,01 %
Platz 2
BUSD / USD
Wochenperformance: +152,87 %
Wochenperformance: +152,87 %
Platz 3
RVN / USD
Wochenperformance: +54,34 %
Wochenperformance: +54,34 %
Platz 4
TRB / USD
Wochenperformance: +17,60 %
Wochenperformance: +17,60 %
Platz 5
COMP / USD
Wochenperformance: +15,11 %
Wochenperformance: +15,11 %
Platz 6
ICP / USD
Wochenperformance: +15,04 %
Wochenperformance: +15,04 %
Platz 7
RPL / USD
Wochenperformance: +13,66 %
Wochenperformance: +13,66 %
Platz 8
APE / USD
Wochenperformance: +13,14 %
Wochenperformance: +13,14 %
Platz 9
QNT / USD
Wochenperformance: +12,23 %
Wochenperformance: +12,23 %
Platz 10
INJ / USD
Wochenperformance: +10,23 %
Wochenperformance: +10,23 %
Platz 11
LEO / USD
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Platz 12
MKR / USD
Wochenperformance: +10,15 %
Wochenperformance: +10,15 %
Platz 13
GMX / USD
Wochenperformance: +7,03 %
Wochenperformance: +7,03 %
Platz 14
KAVA / USD
Wochenperformance: +6,45 %
Wochenperformance: +6,45 %
Platz 15
CSPR / USD
Wochenperformance: +5,69 %
Wochenperformance: +5,69 %
Platz 16
OKB / USD
Wochenperformance: +5,67 %
Wochenperformance: +5,67 %
Platz 17
ASTR / USD
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Wochenperformance: +5,56 %
Platz 18
TRX / USD
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Platz 19
USDD / USD
Wochenperformance: +4,59 %
Wochenperformance: +4,59 %
Platz 20
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte