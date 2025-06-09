    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 185 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • RBC stuft Airbus auf "Outperform" mit 185 Euro ein.
    • Umfrage unter 40 Lieferanten zu Branchenthemen.
    • Optimistische Aussichten für Erstausrüster bestätigt.
    ANALYSE-FLASH - RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 185 Euro
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Airbus auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Euro belassen. Analyst Ken Herbert verwies in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf den Abschluss der bankeigenen Umfrage im Luft- und Raumfahrtsektor im ersten Halbjahr, an der 40 Lieferanten teilgenommen hätten. Es sei um aktuelle Themen wie Zölle, Verteidigungsausgaben und das zunehmende Vertrauen in die Lieferketten der Branche gegangen, schrieb er. Sein Resümee: Die Umfrage stütze eine optimistischere Einschätzung für die Aussichten von Erstausrüstern./ck/

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2025 / 20:17 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2025 / 20:17 / EDT

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Airbus Group SE!
    Long
    154,07€
    Basispreis
    1,24
    Ask
    × 13,25
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    177,21€
    Basispreis
    1,27
    Ask
    × 13,14
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

    Airbus

    -0,11 %
    +2,03 %
    +4,41 %
    -4,00 %
    +10,34 %
    +53,82 %
    +96,44 %
    +181,58 %
    +1.103,35 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,04 % und einem Kurs von 165,7 auf Tradegate (09. Juni 2025, 13:43 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +2,03 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +4,41 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 130,98 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 180,43EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +5,77 %/+11,81 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Outperform
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 185 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 185,00, was eine Steigerung von +11,89% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ANALYSE-FLASH RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 185 Euro Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Airbus auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Euro belassen. Analyst Ken Herbert verwies in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf den Abschluss der bankeigenen Umfrage im Luft- und …