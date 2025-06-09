    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    WDH/Dresdner Student gewinnt bei Apples Entwickler-Wettbewerb

    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    (Nachnahme korrigiert: Schulke)

    CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Ein Student aus Dresden gehört mit einer App, die Erlebnisse von Menschen mit Demenz nachempfinden lässt, zu den Gewinnern eines Programmierwettbewerbs von Apple . Kern der Anwendung von Hendrik Schulke mit dem Namen "Dementi" ist ein Memory-Spiel mit 16 Bildern. Es gibt jedoch einen Haken: Alle drei Züge vertauschen sich die Bilder im Hintergrund. So kann es passieren, dass man statt der sicher geglaubten Lösung plötzlich das falsche Bild umdreht. Die App soll erlebbar machen, wie demente Menschen mit der Wahrnehmung der Realität zu kämpfen haben.

    Schulke wurde von der Demenz-Erkrankung seiner Großmutter dazu inspiriert, die App zu entwickeln. Seine Idee ist, dass Nutzer von den Problemen bei der Lösung des Memory-Rätsels überrascht werden sollen. "Da denkst du, du bist das Problem", beschreibt Schulke die Gefühlslage. "Das funktioniert nur ein Mal". Er könnte sich vorstellen, dass etwa Kinder durch die App besser verstehen könnten, welche Schwierigkeiten zum Beispiel ihre Verwandte mit Demenz im Alltag erleben. Die App soll zudem Informationen über Demenz vermitteln.

    Der 25-jährige Dresdner ist Master-Student der Medieninformatik. Er schrieb die Anwendungen, die er in den App Store bringen will, während eines Auslandssemesters in Vietnam. Apple-Chef Tim Cook lobte bei der Würdigung der Wettbewerbs-Sieger vor Beginn der Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC, Schulkes App helfe Menschen, einander besser zu verstehen und baue Empathie auf./so/DP/zb

