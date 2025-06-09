Bedienung von Apple-Geräten bekommt neue Optik

Trump meinte ja in Qatar gegen Ende letzter Woche – Video seiner Rede zeitnah gesehen :-) – I had a little problem with Tim Cook – und sagte dann Tim würde wohl noch was zulegen zu den 500 Millarden USD, die Apple in den USA investieren will…Cook war dann am Mittwoch im White House zu einer Unterredung mit Donald Trump.—Heute dann von Trump die Ankündigung von 25 % tariffs auf die Einfuhr von iPhones, Androhung von 50% tariffs auf Importe aus der EU ab 1.Juni und dann 25% tariffs auch für Einfuhren anderer Smartphonehersteller, so Samsung. Apple kann schon bauen in Indien, dann kostet die Einfuhr der Ware in die USA aber eben Zölle. Diese Zölle sollen ab Ende Juni greifen.Trump meinte, iPhones für Indien sollen ruhig in Indien gebaut werden, iPhones für die USA aber in den Staaten. Alleine ist das assembling von iPhones in den USA aber problematisch.—Dan Ives von Wedbush nennt das einen nonstarter:<< Ives sagte, es würde mindestens fünf Jahre dauern, bis Apple die Produktion in die USA verlagert, und die Preise für iPhones könnten 3.500 US-Dollar erreichen, wenn das Smartphone in Amerika hergestellt würde. Je nach Modell können die aktuellen Kosten für ein iPhone bei 599 US-Dollar beginnen, aber auch über 1.000 US-Dollar liegen.Zölle würden laut iFixit, einer auf Reparaturen spezialisierten E-Commerce-Website, auch die Reparatur eines iPhones verteuern, da das Smartphone Teile enthält, die von Zulieferern aus anderen Ländern wie China, Taiwan, Südkorea und Japan stammen. Beispielsweise stammt das Display des iPhone 16 Pro aus Südkorea; der Akku kommt aus China.Insgesamt besteht das iPhone 16 Pro laut einem Bericht von TechInsights vom April aus rund 2.700 Teilen von 187 Zulieferern aus 28 Ländern. >><< But shifting production to the United States would take years and result in price hikes for consumers who are already watching their spending, economists and analysts have said.“We believe the concept of Apple producing iPhones in the U.S. is a fairy tale that is not feasible,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note Friday about Trump’s remarks.However, Trump told reporters later Friday that he believes Apple can build an iPhone in the United States.The tariffs are expected to start in June and would also impact Samsung and other smartphone makers “otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” he added.Apple makes most of its iPhones in China, but in recent years has expanded production in India, Vietnam and other countries.In the June quarter, Apple expects to source the majority of iPhones sold in the United States from India, Cook said in Apple’s quarterly earnings call in May.And Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer that assembles Apple’s products, is planning to build a $1.5-billion plant in India, the Financial Times reported, citing two anonymous government officials. A representative of Foxconn could not be reached for comment. >><< Apple isn’t alone in navigating the potential impact of tariffs. Other U.S. companies including Walmart have said they would raise prices as they face political pressure to eat the costs of tariffs.On top of that, Trump has also criticized companies such as El Segundo toy maker Mattel, which is considering raising prices, and Amazon, which considered showing the cost of tariffs next to some of its products, but didn’t approve the idea.Cook has previously said that while there’s a popular conception that companies go to China for low labor costs, the reason Apple depends on China is for the skill of its workforce.“In the U.S., you could have a meeting of tooling engineers and I’m not sure we could fill the room. In China, you could fill multiple football fields. It’s that vocational expertise that is very deep,” Cook said at the Fortune Global Forum in 2017.For a time, it seemed that Apple was in Trump’s good graces. The company has garnered praise from Trump when the smartphone maker announced in February that it planned to invest $500 billion in the United States, hire 20,000 people and open a new manufacturing factory in Texas over the next four years.Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have meant that businesses such as Apple are also facing economic uncertainty.Last week, the U.S. struck a deal with Chinese officials to roll back most tariffs for 90 days. The U.S. agreed to drop the 145% tax Trump imposed on Chinese goods to 30%.Apple has been monitoring the potential impact of tariffs. In May, Apple estimated that tariffs could add $900 million to the company’s costs, but that assumed new tariffs weren’t added.On Friday, Apple’s stock dropped roughly 2% to $195.98 per share after Trump’s announcement.Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones würde das Konzernergebnis je Aktie mit Blick auf seine schon vorherigen Zollannahmen nur wenig belasten, schrieb David Vogt am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Trumps Aussagen brächten allerdings einige Unsicherheit in den Markt. Die Margen könnten unter Druck geraten und damit auch die Bewertung./rob/gl/laDie US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf „Overweight“ mit einem Kursziel von 240 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones erhöhe die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass deren Preise stiegen, schrieb Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. Er geht davon aus, dass der Technologiekonzern über Preiserhöhungen die Zoll-Auswirkungen erfolgreich an die Käufer weitergeben könnte./rob/gl/la. . .Trump's threat came after CEO Tim Cook said in May that over 50% of the iPhones produced that are meant to be sold in the U.S. are currently coming from India to evade the tariffs imposed on China.But iPhone production in India could ramp up to as much as 60% to 65% by this fall, Ives said."With Cook being 10% politician and 90% CEO (maybe now it's 25%/75%), we believe AAPL will continue to navigate this complex tariff situation in a game of negotiations, especially heading into iPhone 17 production this Fall," he added.Trump's tariff threat against Apple comes after he met with Cook at the White House on Wednesday.Apple announced in February that it was committing $500 billion to the U.S. economy. „Da Cook zu 10 % Politiker und zu 90 % CEO ist (vielleicht sind es jetzt 25 %/75 %), glauben wir, dass AAPL diese komplexe Zollsituation in einem Verhandlungsspiel weiterhin meistern wird, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die Produktion des iPhone 17 in diesem Herbst", fügte er hinzu.