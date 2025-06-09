    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Bedienung von Apple-Geräten bekommt neue Optik

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Neue iOS-Oberfläche "Liquid Glass" im Herbst.
    • Betriebssysteme künftig nach Jahr benannt, z.B. "26".
    • Siri-Update verzögert, KI-Funktionen erweitern Apps.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple -Kunden können sich zum Herbst auf eine neue Optik der Bedienoberfläche für das iPhone und andere Geräte des Konzerns einstellen. Der Konzern nennt das neue Design "Liquid Glass" (Flüssiges Glas). Es hat mehr durchsichtige Elemente, die über anderen Inhalten schweben. Das Design soll quer über verschiedene Apple-Geräte vom iPhone über iPad-Tablets bis hin zu Mac-Computern einheitlich sein.

    Apple ändert zudem die Namensgebung für die Betriebssysteme seiner Produkte. Bisher folgten sie eigenen Versionsnummern. Künftig sollen sie an das Jahr gebunden sein. So werden sie in diesem Jahr den Zusatz "26" mit Blick auf das kommende Jahr tragen.

    Der iPhone-Konzern hatte bei der WWDC 2024 eine stark verbesserte Version der Assistenzsoftware Siri angekündigt, die sich jedoch verzögert. Der Plan von Apple ist, dass die künftige Siri für Nutzer besonders hilfreich werden soll, weil die Software Zugang zu persönlichen Informationen der Nutzer hat und quer über verschiedene Apps aktiv sein kann. Vor einem Jahr wurden bereits sehr konkrete Nutzungs-Szenarien dafür vorgestellt - doch nach wie vor ist unklar, wann sie kommen könnten.

    KI in vielen Funktionen

    In diesem Jahr gibt es zahlreiche neue Funktionen für einzelne Aufgaben und Apps, die mit Künstlicher Intelligenz arbeiten. Unter anderem weitet Apple die Übersetzungen aus. So kann zum Beispiel bei Videogesprächen übersetzter Text als Untertitel angezeigt werden und bei Telefonaten kann sprechende Software als Übersetzer einspringen. Auch Google demonstrierte vor wenigen Wochen eine ähnliche Funktion bei der Entwicklerkonferenz des Internet-Konzerns.

    Suchanfragen bei Google oder anderen Plattformen zu Bildern, die man gerade auf dem iPhone sieht, wird man künftig mit einem Screenshot auslösen können. Google und der Apple-Konkurrent Samsung dachten sich dafür zuvor eine Funktion aus, bei der man ein Objekt auf dem Display umrunden kann.

    Außerdem gibt Apple Entwicklern Zugriff auf die KI-Sprachmodelle des Konzerns, damit sie diese in ihre Anwendungen integrieren können.

    Apple fasste seine KI-Angebote im vergangenen Jahr unter dem Namen "Apple Intelligence" zusammen. Bisher kann die Software unter anderem Texte umformulieren und zusammenfassen sowie neue Emoji aus Beschreibungen der Nutzer erstellen./so/DP/he

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,94 % und einem Kurs von 177,3 auf Tradegate (09. Juni 2025, 20:02 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um +2,11 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,30 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,65 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 227,14USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 210,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 240,00USD was eine Bandbreite von +18,47 %/+35,39 % bedeutet.




    4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
