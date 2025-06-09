Bedienung von Apple-Geräten bekommt neue Optik
- Neue iOS-Oberfläche "Liquid Glass" im Herbst.
- Betriebssysteme künftig nach Jahr benannt, z.B. "26".
- Siri-Update verzögert, KI-Funktionen erweitern Apps.
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple -Kunden können sich zum Herbst auf eine neue Optik der Bedienoberfläche für das iPhone und andere Geräte des Konzerns einstellen. Der Konzern nennt das neue Design "Liquid Glass" (Flüssiges Glas). Es hat mehr durchsichtige Elemente, die über anderen Inhalten schweben. Das Design soll quer über verschiedene Apple-Geräte vom iPhone über iPad-Tablets bis hin zu Mac-Computern einheitlich sein.
Apple ändert zudem die Namensgebung für die Betriebssysteme seiner Produkte. Bisher folgten sie eigenen Versionsnummern. Künftig sollen sie an das Jahr gebunden sein. So werden sie in diesem Jahr den Zusatz "26" mit Blick auf das kommende Jahr tragen.
Der iPhone-Konzern hatte bei der WWDC 2024 eine stark verbesserte Version der Assistenzsoftware Siri angekündigt, die sich jedoch verzögert. Der Plan von Apple ist, dass die künftige Siri für Nutzer besonders hilfreich werden soll, weil die Software Zugang zu persönlichen Informationen der Nutzer hat und quer über verschiedene Apps aktiv sein kann. Vor einem Jahr wurden bereits sehr konkrete Nutzungs-Szenarien dafür vorgestellt - doch nach wie vor ist unklar, wann sie kommen könnten.
KI in vielen Funktionen
In diesem Jahr gibt es zahlreiche neue Funktionen für einzelne Aufgaben und Apps, die mit Künstlicher Intelligenz arbeiten. Unter anderem weitet Apple die Übersetzungen aus. So kann zum Beispiel bei Videogesprächen übersetzter Text als Untertitel angezeigt werden und bei Telefonaten kann sprechende Software als Übersetzer einspringen. Auch Google demonstrierte vor wenigen Wochen eine ähnliche Funktion bei der Entwicklerkonferenz des Internet-Konzerns.
Suchanfragen bei Google oder anderen Plattformen zu Bildern, die man gerade auf dem iPhone sieht, wird man künftig mit einem Screenshot auslösen können. Google und der Apple-Konkurrent Samsung dachten sich dafür zuvor eine Funktion aus, bei der man ein Objekt auf dem Display umrunden kann.
Außerdem gibt Apple Entwicklern Zugriff auf die KI-Sprachmodelle des Konzerns, damit sie diese in ihre Anwendungen integrieren können.
Apple fasste seine KI-Angebote im vergangenen Jahr unter dem Namen "Apple Intelligence" zusammen. Bisher kann die Software unter anderem Texte umformulieren und zusammenfassen sowie neue Emoji aus Beschreibungen der Nutzer erstellen./so/DP/he
Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,94 % und einem Kurs von 177,3 auf Tradegate (09. Juni 2025, 20:02 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um +2,11 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,30 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,65 Bil..
Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 227,14USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 210,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 240,00USD was eine Bandbreite von +18,47 %/+35,39 % bedeutet.
Trump meinte, iPhones für Indien sollen ruhig in Indien gebaut werden, iPhones für die USA aber in den Staaten. Alleine ist das assembling von iPhones in den USA aber problematisch.—Dan Ives von Wedbush nennt das einen nonstarter:
<< Ives sagte, es würde mindestens fünf Jahre dauern, bis Apple die Produktion in die USA verlagert, und die Preise für iPhones könnten 3.500 US-Dollar erreichen, wenn das Smartphone in Amerika hergestellt würde. Je nach Modell können die aktuellen Kosten für ein iPhone bei 599 US-Dollar beginnen, aber auch über 1.000 US-Dollar liegen.
Zölle würden laut iFixit, einer auf Reparaturen spezialisierten E-Commerce-Website, auch die Reparatur eines iPhones verteuern, da das Smartphone Teile enthält, die von Zulieferern aus anderen Ländern wie China, Taiwan, Südkorea und Japan stammen. Beispielsweise stammt das Display des iPhone 16 Pro aus Südkorea; der Akku kommt aus China.
Insgesamt besteht das iPhone 16 Pro laut einem Bericht von TechInsights vom April aus rund 2.700 Teilen von 187 Zulieferern aus 28 Ländern. >>
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
<< But shifting production to the United States would take years and result in price hikes for consumers who are already watching their spending, economists and analysts have said.
“We believe the concept of Apple producing iPhones in the U.S. is a fairy tale that is not feasible,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note Friday about Trump’s remarks.
However, Trump told reporters later Friday that he believes Apple can build an iPhone in the United States.
The tariffs are expected to start in June and would also impact Samsung and other smartphone makers “otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” he added.
“I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn’t be doing this. He said he’s going to India to build plants. I said, ‘That’s OK to go to India, but you’re not going to sell into here without tariffs.’ And that’s the way it is,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Apple makes most of its iPhones in China, but in recent years has expanded production in India, Vietnam and other countries.
In the June quarter, Apple expects to source the majority of iPhones sold in the United States from India, Cook said in Apple’s quarterly earnings call in May.
And Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer that assembles Apple’s products, is planning to build a $1.5-billion plant in India, the Financial Times reported, citing two anonymous government officials. A representative of Foxconn could not be reached for comment. >>
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
<< Apple isn’t alone in navigating the potential impact of tariffs. Other U.S. companies including Walmart have said they would raise prices as they face political pressure to eat the costs of tariffs.
Apple is in a tricky spot because if the Cupertino, Calif.-based company raises the prices of iPhones, consumers could just delay buying new electronics, which would also cut into the company’s profits at a time when it is facing heavy competition from rivals in the burgeoning market for AI.
On top of that, Trump has also criticized companies such as El Segundo toy maker Mattel, which is considering raising prices, and Amazon, which considered showing the cost of tariffs next to some of its products, but didn’t approve the idea.
Cook has previously said that while there’s a popular conception that companies go to China for low labor costs, the reason Apple depends on China is for the skill of its workforce.
“In the U.S., you could have a meeting of tooling engineers and I’m not sure we could fill the room. In China, you could fill multiple football fields. It’s that vocational expertise that is very deep,” Cook said at the Fortune Global Forum in 2017.
For a time, it seemed that Apple was in Trump’s good graces. The company has garnered praise from Trump when the smartphone maker announced in February that it planned to invest $500 billion in the United States, hire 20,000 people and open a new manufacturing factory in Texas over the next four years.
Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have meant that businesses such as Apple are also facing economic uncertainty.
Last week, the U.S. struck a deal with Chinese officials to roll back most tariffs for 90 days. The U.S. agreed to drop the 145% tax Trump imposed on Chinese goods to 30%.
Apple has been monitoring the potential impact of tariffs. In May, Apple estimated that tariffs could add $900 million to the company’s costs, but that assumed new tariffs weren’t added.
On Friday, Apple’s stock dropped roughly 2% to $195.98 per share after Trump’s announcement.
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
David Voigt von UBS:
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones würde das Konzernergebnis je Aktie mit Blick auf seine schon vorherigen Zollannahmen nur wenig belasten, schrieb David Vogt am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Trumps Aussagen brächten allerdings einige Unsicherheit in den Markt. Die Margen könnten unter Druck geraten und damit auch die Bewertung./rob/gl/la
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-05/6549145…
Samik Chatterjee von JPMorgan:
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf „Overweight“ mit einem Kursziel von 240 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones erhöhe die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass deren Preise stiegen, schrieb Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. Er geht davon aus, dass der Technologiekonzern über Preiserhöhungen die Zoll-Auswirkungen erfolgreich an die Käufer weitergeben könnte./rob/gl/la
https://www.boersen-zeitung.de/ticker/jpmorgan-belaesst-appl…
FOX Business:
. . .
Trump's threat came after CEO Tim Cook said in May that over 50% of the iPhones produced that are meant to be sold in the U.S. are currently coming from India to evade the tariffs imposed on China.
But iPhone production in India could ramp up to as much as 60% to 65% by this fall, Ives said.
"With Cook being 10% politician and 90% CEO (maybe now it's 25%/75%), we believe AAPL will continue to navigate this complex tariff situation in a game of negotiations, especially heading into iPhone 17 production this Fall," he added.
Trump's tariff threat against Apple comes after he met with Cook at the White House on Wednesday.
Apple announced in February that it was committing $500 billion to the U.S. economy. It will involve building an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston, as well as doubling the company's Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.
The tech giant also plans to establish an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, as well as hire 20,000 new employees with focuses on research and development, silicon engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/how-much-apple-iphone-co…
As a conclusion I would like this one from Dan Ives:
„Da Cook zu 10 % Politiker und zu 90 % CEO ist (vielleicht sind es jetzt 25 %/75 %), glauben wir, dass AAPL diese komplexe Zollsituation in einem Verhandlungsspiel weiterhin meistern wird, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die Produktion des iPhone 17 in diesem Herbst“, fügte er hinzu.
Was meint ihr? Have a great weekend folks cheers