    Apple schwach - Entwicklerkonferenz ohne Inspiration

    • Anleger reagieren zurückhaltend auf Apple-Konferenz.
    • Apple-Aktien fallen um 1,4 Prozent, Kursverlust seit 20%.
    • Neue Benutzeroberfläche "Liquid Glass" vorgestellt.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Anleger haben am Montag zurückhaltend auf den Verlauf der Apple-Entwicklerkonferenz reagiert. Der Kurs des Tech-Riesen sackte nach freundlichem Start im Verlauf ins Minus, als klarer wurde, dass die Veranstaltung sich stark auf neue Bedienoberflächen konzentriert und damit zunächst keine Überraschungen bekannt wurden.

    Gut eine Stunde vor Börsenschluss gaben Apple als einziger klarer Verlierer unter den "Magnificent 7" um 1,4 Prozent nach. Der technologielastige Auswahlindex Nasdaq 100 legte hingegen leicht zu.

    Auf der Konferenz "WWDC" wurde unter anderem eine neue Optik der Bedienoberfläche für das iPhone und andere Geräte vorgestellt. Apple nennt das neue Design "Liquid Glass" (Flüssiges Glas). Es hat mehr durchsichtige Elemente, die über anderen Inhalten schweben. Das Design soll quer über verschiedene Apple-Geräte vom iPhone über iPad-Tablets bis hin zu Mac-Computern einheitlich sein.

    Wie es hieß, bestätigten sich damit vorherige Berichte, während sich die Hoffnung auf einen großen Sprung nach vorn im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz (KI) nicht erfüllte. Vorgestellt wurden aber immerhin zahlreiche neue Funktionen für einzelne Aufgaben und Apps, die mit KI arbeiten. Unter anderem weitet Apple die Übersetzungen aus.

    Mit den Kursverlusten am Montag setzt sich eine dürftige Kursentwicklung der Apple-Aktien fort. Seit Jahresanfang haben sie knapp 20 Prozent verloren, während der Nasdaq 100 etwa 4 Prozent gewonnen hat. In der Rangliste der wertvollsten Börsenunternehmen der Welt ist Apple als ehemaliger Primus unlängst auf den dritten Platz hinter Nvidia abgerutscht. Der Chipriese ist derzeit dem Spitzenreiter Microsoft auf den Fersen./tih/he

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur NVIDIA Aktie

    Die NVIDIA Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,94 % und einem Kurs von 177,3 auf Tradegate (09. Juni 2025, 20:02 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der NVIDIA Aktie um +6,15 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +19,12 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von NVIDIA bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 3,04 Bil..

    NVIDIA zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,0400. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,0300 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 177,50USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 170,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00USD was eine Bandbreite von +36,46 %/+48,50 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
