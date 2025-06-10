Fabasoft's Green Growth Soars in 2024/2025

Fabasoft AG reported a sales revenue increase of 7.3% to EUR 86.8 million for the fiscal year 2024/2025.

EBITDA rose by 7.2% to EUR 23.1 million, while EBIT slightly decreased to EUR 13.3 million.

Cash flows from operating activities increased to EUR 23.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents were EUR 34.3 million as of 31 March 2025.

The company maintained a high research and development expense ratio of 30.7% of revenue, focusing on cloud-native software and AI applications.

Fabasoft employed 494 people as of 31 March 2025, a slight decrease from 497 the previous year.

A dividend of EUR 0.10 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 10.06.2025.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 17,675EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.






