Fabasoft's Green Growth Soars in 2024/2025
Fabasoft AG has showcased a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2024/2025, marked by notable growth in sales revenue and strategic investments in innovation.
Foto: Fabasoft International Services GmbH
- Fabasoft AG reported a sales revenue increase of 7.3% to EUR 86.8 million for the fiscal year 2024/2025.
- EBITDA rose by 7.2% to EUR 23.1 million, while EBIT slightly decreased to EUR 13.3 million.
- Cash flows from operating activities increased to EUR 23.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents were EUR 34.3 million as of 31 March 2025.
- The company maintained a high research and development expense ratio of 30.7% of revenue, focusing on cloud-native software and AI applications.
- Fabasoft employed 494 people as of 31 March 2025, a slight decrease from 497 the previous year.
- A dividend of EUR 0.10 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 10.06.2025.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 17,675EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000785407WKN:922985
