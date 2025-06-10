Original-Research
Almonty Industries Inc. (von GBC AG): Buy
- Almonty steigert Zielpreis auf 5,50 CAD, Kaufempfehlung.
- Sangdong-Mine fast fertig, erste Produktion 2025 erwartet.
- Strategische Partnerschaften stärken US-Verteidigungssektor.
^
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from GBC AG
10.06.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of GBC AG to Almonty Industries Inc.
Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034
Reason for the research: Research Comment
Recommendation: Buy
Target price: 5.50 CAD
Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025
Last rating change:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker
Almonty Readies Sangdong Mine Amid Rising Tungsten Prices
Almonty Industries has reported first quarter 2025 financial results in line with expectations and reaffirmed its position as one of the most strategically important critical mineral suppliers in
the Western Hemisphere. The company continues to deliver on its operational roadmap, capital deployment, and geopolitical positioning at a time when global interest in reliable non-Chinese tungsten
supply is intensifying. Following a significant rally in tungsten prices since February and the continued de-risking of its Sangdong Mine in South Korea, we have updated our forecasts and valuation
model. As a result, we are increasing our target price to CAD 5.50 (EUR 3.52) from the prior CAD 4.20 (EUR 2.69) and maintain our BUY recommendation.
Almonty reported CAD 7.91 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a slight year-over-year increase compared to CAD 7.82 million in Q1 2024. The consistent
performance is underpinned by stable output and pricing at the company's Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Income from mining operations rose by 24 percent to CAD 0.75 million due to higher realized
tungsten prices and improved operating efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was CAD -3.5 million (q1 2024: CAD -1.3 million), reflecting increased corporate expenditures as the company
ramps toward production at Sangdong. Operating expenses were higher primarily due to non-cash share-based compensation, the costs associated with redomiciling from Canada to the United States, and
an embedded derivative revaluation. Most significantly, the reported net loss of CAD
-34.6 million was largely driven by a CAD 25.8 million non-cash loss from the revaluation of warrant liabilities, a technical IFRS adjustment caused by a sharp rise in the company's share price. This accounting treatment has no impact on the company's liquidity or cash flow.
The most significant operational milestone in the first quarter was the substantial progress made toward completing the Sangdong Mine. Construction is nearing finalization, the processing plant is in the final stages of installation, and the final drawdown of the US$75.1 million KfW IPEX-Bank project financing facility has been completed. Commissioning is expected to begin shortly, with first ore processing anticipated in the second half of 2025. With its high average grade, large resource base, and nearly completed vertically integrated infrastructure including a planned tungsten oxide processing plant, Sangdong is positioned to become a key strategic asset in the global tungsten supply chain. The company's low-cost structure giving it resilience against pricing volatility and making it an ideal long-term supplier to price-sensitive industrial and defense buyers.
Strategically, Almonty continues to strengthen its geopolitical alignment with Western governments. During the quarter, it secured a landmark offtake agreement with a major U.S. defense contractor for the exclusive supply of tungsten oxide to be used in American defense systems. This agreement confirms Almonty's role as a critical upstream partner in the U.S. defense supply chain. Further reinforcing this position, the company was invited to join the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-funded Critical Minerals Forum. This inclusion grants Almonty access to artificial intelligence-driven forecasting models that evaluate critical mineral demand, pricing, and geopolitical risk tools that will enhance its ability to structure long-term commercial agreements and guide capital allocation.
Furthermore, Almonty Industries announced the execution of a binding offtake agreement with U.S.-based defense contractor Tungsten Parts Wyoming (TPW) and Israeli tungsten processor Metal Tech
(MT), marking a key milestone in its strategic alignment with national security objectives. Under the terms of the agreement, TPW will purchase a minimum of 40 metric tons of tungsten oxide per
month, with all material designated exclusively for U.S. defense applications such as missile, drone, and ordnance systems. MT will process the tungsten oxide into metal powder either in Israel or
the United States for use solely in TPW's defense production programs. Deliveries will begin upon Almonty's commencement of commercially saleable tungsten oxide production and will be priced with a
hard floor consistent with existing agreements, subject to grade-specific adjustments and no cap on the upside. The contract spans an initial three-year term from first delivery, with automatic
annual renewals thereafter. This agreement not only secures predictable revenue and long-term demand but also reinforces Almonty's role as a key upstream supplier in the U.S. defense supply chain,
highlighting its commitment to shareholder value and alignment with national security priorities.
On the corporate governance front, the company appointed Alan Estevez, former U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Estevez brings decades of experience in defense logistics, export controls, and critical mineral policy, and his presence is expected to deepen Almonty's ties to U.S. strategic initiatives. In parallel, the company received shareholder approval for its redomiciliation to the United States, a move designed to align corporate structure with its growing U.S. business interests. Management has signaled that this transition will support its goal of uplisting to the NASDAQ in the near future. A NASDAQ listing would significantly expand Almonty's investor base, improve liquidity, and enhance its profile among institutional and strategic investors focused on critical materials and national security themes.
The macro environment for tungsten has also improved meaningfully. Market prices for ammonium paratungstate (APT) have increased from USD 342.50 per MTU in late February to USD 430,00 per MTU by
early June 2025, a rise of approximately 25 percent. This uptrend reflects both tightening supply and heightened demand, particularly from defense and semiconductor applications in Western
economies. In response to these market developments, we have revised our long-term tungsten price assumptions upward from USD 325 to USD 375 per MTU, and have modeled near-term prices in the range
of USD 410 to 450. This adjustment significantly enhances the free cash flow generation profile of Sangdong, particularly in its initial ramp-up years, and increases our estimated NAV. As a result,
our DCF-derived target price increases to CAD 5.50.
Looking forward, we expect further positive catalysts including the commissioning and ramp-up of production at Sangdong, progress toward NASDAQ listing following U.S. redomiciliation, and additional strategic agreements linked to the company's tungsten oxide and molybdenum output. We also anticipate further clarity on the company's plans for its vertically integrated nano tungsten oxide facility, which is targeted for commissioning between 2027 and 2028 and could add significant downstream value.
Almonty Industries is uniquely positioned as a transparent, conflict-free Western supplier of tungsten at a time when U.S. and allied governments are actively reducing dependence on China for critical minerals. With high-quality assets, government-backed financing, strategic partnerships, and rising market prices, Almonty offers compelling upside. We reiterate our BUY rating and raise our target price to CAD 5.50 (EUR 3.52) from the prior CAD 4.20 (EUR 2.69), reflecting both improved tungsten market fundamentals and enhanced visibility on Sangdong's value realization.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32824.pdf
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 10.06.2025 (8:00 a.m.)
First distribution: 10.06.2025 (8:30 a.m.)
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
2152764 10.06.2025 CET/CEST
°
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Almonty Industries Aktie
Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 2,07 auf Tradegate (10. Juni 2025, 08:34 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Almonty Industries Aktie um +17,45 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +35,83 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Almonty Industries bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 599,01 Mio..
Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2,0000Euro.
Analyst: GBC
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Almonty Industries - A1JSSD - CA0203981034
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Almonty Industries. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Das Schreiben hebt die strategische Bedeutung von Almonty für die Vereinigten Staaten hervor, während das Land bestrebt ist, kritische Lieferketten für Rohstoffe angesichts wachsender geopolitischer Spannungen zu sichern. Insbesondere erkannte der Ausschuss Folgendes an:
• Die Bedeutung der Sangdong-Mine von Almonty in Südkorea, die voraussichtlich der größte Wolframproduzent außerhalb Chinas werden wird.
• Die geplante Verlegung des Unternehmenssitzes in die Vereinigten Staaten, wodurch Almonty das einzige US-basierte Unternehmen wäre, das Wolframkonzentrat in kommerziellem Umfang produziert.
Der Ausschuss äußerte außerdem Interesse an einem fortlaufenden Austausch mit Almonty, mit einem Fokus auf eine mögliche Zusammenarbeit zur Unterstützung der US-Rüstungsindustrie. Dazu zählen die Integration in amerikanische Lieferketten von Rüstungsunternehmen und potenzielle Aufnahmen in die nationale Verteidigungsreserve der USA (National Defense Stockpile).
Das Unternehmen hat inzwischen auf alle Fragen des Ausschussvorsitzenden und des ranghöchsten Mitglieds geantwortet.
Kommentar von Lewis Black, Präsident und CEO von Almonty:
„Diese Anerkennung durch führende US-Kongressmitglieder bestätigt, dass das Sangdong-Projekt von Almonty weit mehr ist als ein kommerzielles Vorhaben – es ist eine strategische Infrastruktur, die entscheidend für die Sicherheit und Widerstandsfähigkeit der Lieferketten der USA und ihrer Verbündeten ist. Während wir uns auf die Verlegung unseres Firmensitzes in die Vereinigten Staaten vorbereiten, ist es unser Ziel, mehr als nur ein Lieferant zu sein. Wir positionieren Almonty als vertrauenswürdigen Partner beim Wiederaufbau und der Neuausrichtung kritischer Rohstoffkapazitäten in befreundeten Ländern – in einer Zeit, in der geopolitische Spannungen mehr Transparenz, Verlässlichkeit und Kontrolle durch Alliierte erfordern. Wir stehen in voller Übereinstimmung mit den nationalen Sicherheitszielen der USA und konzentrieren uns weiterhin darauf, langfristigen Mehrwert für unsere Aktionäre zu schaffen.“
Almonty steht kurz vor der Fertigstellung seiner Aufbereitungsanlagen in der Sangdong-Mine. Die erste Produktion ist für 2025 geplant. Da es seit 2015 keine kommerzielle Wolframproduktion in den USA mehr gibt, wird der Markteintritt von Almonty voraussichtlich die Widerstandsfähigkeit der US-Lieferketten erheblich stärken – insbesondere für ein Mineral, das entscheidend ist für Munition, Luft- und Raumfahrt sowie andere hochspezialisierte Anwendungen in der Verteidigung.
- Sangdong wird im Sommer 2025 die Produktion von Phase I starten und bis Jahresende auf Voll-Last hochfahren
- Zielproduktion von Phase I 230.000 mtu WO3 pro Jahr
- profitabler Mindestpreis pro mtu per fixem, nach oben unbegrenztem Abnahmevertrag 235$ pro mtu
- Cashkosten der Produktion in Phase I bei ca. 110$ pro mtu
- tatsächlicher Marktpreis WO3 heute bei ca. 425$ pro mtu, Preistendenz ungebrochen steigend, denn
- China hat den Export von WO3 seit Anfang 2025 deutlich erschwert, exportiert dadurch aktuell faktisch nicht. Schon gar nicht in die USA.
- sobald Phase I produziert, wird Phase II (zusätzlicher Bergbaustollen) gestartet und wird weitere 12 Monate später dann den Output auf 460.000 mtu p.a. erhöhen
- kostete Phase I noch in Summe ca. 120 Mio. $, so ist Phase II mit unter 20 Mio. $ Invest dagegen spottbillig
- Grund dafür ist, dass die Erz-Verarbeitungsanlage an der Oberfläche bereits in Phase I auf doppelzten Durchsatz geplant, genehmigt, gebaut und bezahlt wurde. Es sind nur noch die Bergbau-Arbeiten für einen zweizten Stollen erforderlich
- Somit ist Phase II nochmals drastisch profitabler als Phase I
- Phase II ist zu 100% behördlich genehmigt
- Der US-Kongress hat sich gestern ganz offiziell schriftlich bei Almonty beworben und gefragt ob Almonty nicht vielleicht die Firma sein möchte, die den USA in Sachen Verteidigungs- und kriegsfähigkeit den Arsch retten würde. Denn ohne Wolfram in der Lieferkette (Russland und China haben es in ihrer Lieferkette!) produziert kein Land der Welt Hightech-Waffen. Sie haben Almonty gefragt über welche Kapazitäten sie mit Sangdong Produktionsbeginn verfügen und was Almonty benötigt, um die Produktion darüber hinaus hoch zu fahren. Sollte Almonty nein sagen, gibt es für die USA in den nächsten 10 Jahren keine Alternativen - und somit kein Wolfram.
- Das Molybdän-Projekt mit extrem hohem Molybdän-Gehalt im nahezu an der Oberfläche und domit relativ leicht abbaubaren Erzkörper wird parallel zu Phase II finanziert, entwickelt und gebaut. Molybdän ist ebenfalls zu 100% genehmigt
- Vertraglich festgelegter Mindestverkaufspreis (nach oben hin unbegrenzt) liegt bei sensationell hohen 19,90$ pro pound Molybdän
- aktueller Marktpreis Molybdän sogar bei ca. 30$ pro pound
- Molybdän soll bereits zum Jahreswechsel 2026/2027 produzieren
- Umsatz und Gewinn aus Molybdän sollen ein x-faches der Wolfram-Projektphasen I und II sein
- aktuell lächerliche Marktkapitalisierung im Vergleich zur Bedeutung der Firma und den Profitaussichten
- CEO Lewis Black hat angekündigt, erst über einen Verkauf Almontys nachzudenken, wenn Phase I, Phase II, Molydän und die WO-Konzentratproduktion fehlerfrei laufen, da er dann den größten Shareholder-Vorteil haben könne
- Das könnte zB 2028 der Fall sein
- bis dahin wird sich viel Gewinn- und Übernahmephantasie im Markt entwickeln können
- und, und, und...
Ich glaube, da nun der Produktionstart in Reichweite ist, verfangen nun nach und nach all diese und weitere Fakten und bringen einen ersten Vertrauensschub in die Aktie. Allerdings spürt man nach wie vor eine große Skepsis im Markt Almonty gegenüber. Mit sinkender Skepsis und steigendem Vertrauen werden wir völlig andere, heute ungeahnte Kurse sehen.
Davon bin ich überzeugt.
High 445