Discover BB Biotech's Latest Edison Report

The biotech sector began showing signs of recovery in 2024 and early 2025, supported by positive clinical data, regulatory approvals, lower interest rates, and Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, a core holding of BB Biotech (BION).

Recently, the sector has faced uncertainties due to the macroeconomic outlook, US tariffs, and new US administration's regulatory policies, increasing market volatility, especially for small- and mid-cap companies favored by BION.

BION's performance has declined despite its portfolio holdings performing well and achieving regulatory and clinical milestones.

BION's manager has taken steps to protect returns by reducing the number of holdings, focusing on larger-cap names, and enhancing risk management.

Lower valuations have created opportunities for BION to expand exposure to high-quality companies developing breakthrough therapies.

The biotech sector maintains a positive long-term outlook, offering significant rewards for those willing to endure short-term volatility.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BB Biotech is on 25.07.2025.

The price of BB Biotech at the time of the news was 33,23EUR and was up +1,53 % compared with the previous day.






