    ANALYSE-FLASH

    JPMorgan belässt Apple auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 240 Dollar

    • JPMorgan belässt Apple auf "Overweight" mit 240 USD.
    • WWDC brachte keine großen Neuigkeiten für Apple.
    • Redesign stärkt iOS, neue Nutzer fehlen ohne KI-Features.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 240 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC habe keine großen Neuigkeiten gebracht, schrieb Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Es gebe aber ein umfangreiches Redesign, das die Bedeutung von iOS bei existierenden Kunden untermauere. Neue Anwender dürfte es ohne neue KI-Features allerdings kaum geben./ag/tav

    Rating: Overweight
    Analyst: JPMorgan
    Kursziel: 240 US-Dollar

