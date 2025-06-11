NTT DATA Business Solutions appoints Nicola Czymek-Lauer as new CFO (FOTO)
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, leading SAP partner for the global SME sector,
has announced a board-level change: Nicola Czymek-Lauer is the company's new CFO
and joins CEO Norbert Rotter on the Executive Board. With this personnel
decision, the SAP consulting company is strengthening its global growth course
and its close collaboration with the NTT/NTT DATA Group.
Jürgen Pürzer, the previous CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, is taking over
the role as CFO at the parent company NTT DATA, Inc. headquartered in London,
reporting directly to CEO Abhijit Dubey. This change honors his comprehensive
financial expertise and the significant contributions he has made to the
sustained success of NTT DATA Business Solutions over the last five years. The
company recently published record figures for the fiscal year 2024/25, including
a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion euros.
With the appointment of Nicola Czymek-Lauer, NTT DATA Business Solutions has
called a woman onto the Executive Board for the first time, setting a clear
signal for modern and forward-looking leadership. Nicola Czymek-Lauer started
her finance career with a traineeship in Business Administration at Siemens AG
("Stammhauslehre"), subsequently holding higher management positions at Siemens,
Unify and Atos. Since her move to NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2020, she has
overseen two global key areas as Head of Internal Audit and Head of Treasury.
Most recently, she acted as Head of Global Finance and, as an Executive Vice
President, formed part of the Global Leadership Team (GLT).She has worked
closely with Jürgen Pürzer over the past months to prepare for the transition of
responsibilities and ensure a smooth handover.
Friedrich Fleischmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NTT DATA Business
Solutions: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Jürgen Pürzer for his
outstanding work and we are delighted that he will contribute his expertise at
Group level in the future. Nicola Czymek-Lauer has impressed us with her broad
financial knowledge and her comprehensive experience in key positions at the
