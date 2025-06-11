NTT DATA Business Solutions appoints Nicola Czymek-Lauer as new CFO (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) -



- Nicola Czymek-Lauer, experienced financial expert from the company's own

ranks, is taking over as CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions

- Jürgen Pürzer, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, is moving to the parent

company NTT DATA, Inc. as its CFO, strengthening the leadership team there

- The change underlines the close bonds within the NTT/NTT DATA Group and

furthers the international growth strategy

- Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "Internal succession

ensures continuity and sets a clear signal for stability at board level"



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, leading SAP partner for the global SME sector,

has announced a board-level change: Nicola Czymek-Lauer is the company's new CFO

and joins CEO Norbert Rotter on the Executive Board. With this personnel

decision, the SAP consulting company is strengthening its global growth course

and its close collaboration with the NTT/NTT DATA Group.







the role as CFO at the parent company NTT DATA, Inc. headquartered in London,

reporting directly to CEO Abhijit Dubey. This change honors his comprehensive

financial expertise and the significant contributions he has made to the

sustained success of NTT DATA Business Solutions over the last five years. The

company recently published record figures for the fiscal year 2024/25, including

a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion euros.



With the appointment of Nicola Czymek-Lauer, NTT DATA Business Solutions has

called a woman onto the Executive Board for the first time, setting a clear

signal for modern and forward-looking leadership. Nicola Czymek-Lauer started

her finance career with a traineeship in Business Administration at

("Stammhauslehre"), subsequently holding higher management positions at Siemens,

Unify and Atos. Since her move to NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2020, she has

overseen two global key areas as Head of Internal Audit and Head of Treasury.

Most recently, she acted as Head of Global Finance and, as an Executive Vice

President, formed part of the Global Leadership Team (GLT).She has worked

closely with Jürgen Pürzer over the past months to prepare for the transition of

responsibilities and ensure a smooth handover.



Friedrich Fleischmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NTT DATA Business

Solutions: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Jürgen Pürzer for his

outstanding work and we are delighted that he will contribute his expertise at

Group level in the future. Nicola Czymek-Lauer has impressed us with her broad

financial knowledge and her comprehensive experience in key positions at the Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►





