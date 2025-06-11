Horizon3.ai Raises $100M to Cement Leadership in Autonomous Security

London (ots) -



- "The future of cybersecurity is AI vs. AI, and Horizon3.ai is leading the

way," said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai.

The new funding will be used to strengthen Horizon3.ai's leadership in autonomous cybersecurity.

autonomous cybersecurity.

Horizon3.ai (https://horizon3.ai/) , the company behind the NodeZero® Autonomous

Security Platform, has announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by

NEA, with participation from SignalFire, Craft Ventures and 9Yards Capital. As

part of the investment, Lila Tretikov, Partner and Head of AI Strategy at NEA

and former Deputy CTO of Microsoft, will join the Horizon3.ai Board of

Directors.







institutions to launch internal attacks on their own IT infrastructure in order

to assess their cyber resilience-known as penetration testing or pentesting.

Thanks to its cloud-based model, costs remain low, making regular pentesting

accessible even for mid-sized companies.



Snehal Antani: "Hacking with AI Is No Longer Science Fiction"



"Over the past four years, we've proven that using AI to hack companies isn't

science fiction-it's real, and it's delivering measurable results at scale.

There are now over 3,000 organisations using NodeZero globally to conduct

penetration tests. We're sustaining 100%+ year-over-year ARR growth, and we are

now Rule of 40-positive, which means we're not just growing-we're growing

efficiently," said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "This raise

marks the next chapter in our mission to lead the Autonomous Security category."



The Rule of 40 is a benchmark for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that

balances growth and profitability. It states that the sum of annual recurring

revenue (ARR) growth (in percent) and EBITDA margin (in percent) should be at

least 40. A company is considered "Rule of 40 positive" when this sum is 40 or

higher, indicating a healthy combination of growth and profitability.



"Security teams are tired of chasing CVEs, false positives, and compliance

checkboxes. They want to find and fix what actually matters, verify it's

resolved, and go home early," said Antani. "The hardest part of the job as a CIO

is deciding what not to fix. The second hardest part is proving to the board

that your security initiatives are meaningfully reducing risk. NodeZero plays a

critical role in reducing your threat exposure over time."



Targeting an $80B



