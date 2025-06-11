    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Horizon3.ai Raises $100M to Cement Leadership in Autonomous Security

    London (ots) -

    - "The future of cybersecurity is AI vs. AI, and Horizon3.ai is leading the
    way," said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai.
    - The new funding will be used to strengthen Horizon3.ai's leadership in
    autonomous cybersecurity.
    - Interview requests with Snehal Antani: Please contact
    mailto:team@euromarcom.com to arrange an interview.

    Horizon3.ai (https://horizon3.ai/) , the company behind the NodeZero® Autonomous
    Security Platform, has announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by
    NEA, with participation from SignalFire, Craft Ventures and 9Yards Capital. As
    part of the investment, Lila Tretikov, Partner and Head of AI Strategy at NEA
    and former Deputy CTO of Microsoft, will join the Horizon3.ai Board of
    Directors.

    NodeZero is a cloud-based platform that enables organisations and public
    institutions to launch internal attacks on their own IT infrastructure in order
    to assess their cyber resilience-known as penetration testing or pentesting.
    Thanks to its cloud-based model, costs remain low, making regular pentesting
    accessible even for mid-sized companies.

    Snehal Antani: "Hacking with AI Is No Longer Science Fiction"

    "Over the past four years, we've proven that using AI to hack companies isn't
    science fiction-it's real, and it's delivering measurable results at scale.
    There are now over 3,000 organisations using NodeZero globally to conduct
    penetration tests. We're sustaining 100%+ year-over-year ARR growth, and we are
    now Rule of 40-positive, which means we're not just growing-we're growing
    efficiently," said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "This raise
    marks the next chapter in our mission to lead the Autonomous Security category."

    The Rule of 40 is a benchmark for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that
    balances growth and profitability. It states that the sum of annual recurring
    revenue (ARR) growth (in percent) and EBITDA margin (in percent) should be at
    least 40. A company is considered "Rule of 40 positive" when this sum is 40 or
    higher, indicating a healthy combination of growth and profitability.

    "Security teams are tired of chasing CVEs, false positives, and compliance
    checkboxes. They want to find and fix what actually matters, verify it's
    resolved, and go home early," said Antani. "The hardest part of the job as a CIO
    is deciding what not to fix. The second hardest part is proving to the board
    that your security initiatives are meaningfully reducing risk. NodeZero plays a
    critical role in reducing your threat exposure over time."

    Targeting an $80B Total Addressable Market: Autonomous Security

    The cybersecurity market is undergoing a generational shift. NodeZero
    Seite 1 von 3 




