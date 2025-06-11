Horizon3.ai Raises $100M to Cement Leadership in Autonomous Security
- "The future of cybersecurity is AI vs. AI, and Horizon3.ai is leading the
way," said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai.
- The new funding will be used to strengthen Horizon3.ai's leadership in
autonomous cybersecurity.
Horizon3.ai (https://horizon3.ai/) , the company behind the NodeZero® Autonomous
Security Platform, has announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by
NEA, with participation from SignalFire, Craft Ventures and 9Yards Capital. As
part of the investment, Lila Tretikov, Partner and Head of AI Strategy at NEA
and former Deputy CTO of Microsoft, will join the Horizon3.ai Board of
Directors.
