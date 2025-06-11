SURTECO GROUP: €0.30 Dividend & Board Re-elections Announced

The Annual General Meeting of SURTECO GROUP SE approved a dividend of €0.30 per share.

Tim Fiedler and Jochen Müller were re-elected to the Supervisory Board with a large majority.

SURTECO achieved sales of €856.6 million in 2024, up from €835.1 million in the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 10% to €95.3 million.

The company experienced a net loss of €5.1 million in Q1 2025 due to provisions for personnel expenses and negative currency effects.

For the full year 2025, SURTECO expects sales between €850 million and €900 million and adjusted EBITDA between €85 million and €105 million.

SURTECO GROUP SE operates internationally with over 3,500 employees at 26 production sites, generating annual sales of around €857 million, with shares listed on the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges.

The next important date, The general meeting takes place at the House of Bavarian Economy., at SURTECO GROUP is on 11.06.2025.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 16,400EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.





