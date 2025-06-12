173 0 Kommentare Brainlab's IPO: Fast-Tracking Healthcare's Digital Leap

Brainlab AG is set to revolutionize healthcare's digital landscape with its ambitious IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With a software-first strategy, Brainlab aims to raise EUR 200 million to enhance its innovative digital ecosystem. Boasting record revenues and a strong EBITDA margin, Brainlab is poised for continued growth and expansion into new clinical realms. As a leader in digital surgery solutions, Brainlab's global reach and robust growth targets underscore its commitment to advancing healthcare.

Brainlab AG plans to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare through an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, aiming to raise up to EUR 200 million.

The company differentiates itself with a software-first approach, offering interoperable end-to-end solutions for surgery and radiotherapy, and aims to expand its digital ecosystem.

Brainlab reported record revenues of EUR 239 million and a 22.4% EBITDA margin in the first half of FY 2024/25, continuing its trajectory of profitable growth.

The IPO proceeds will support commercialization of integrated workflows, expansion into new clinical applications, and strengthening of the balance sheet.

Brainlab's solutions are used in approximately 4,000 healthcare institutions worldwide, with a focus on digital surgery and navigation, particularly in spine and cranial surgery and radiosurgery.

The company aims for mid-term revenue growth of 10-13% and targets an EBITDA margin in the mid-20s, with a long-term ambition of up to 30%.





