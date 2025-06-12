MPH Health Care: Surprising Q1 2025 Figures Released!

Equity (net asset value) of MPH Health Care AG amounts to EUR 257.9 million, equating to EUR 60.24 per share.

Equity ratio slightly decreased to 94.9% from 95.5% as of 31 December 2024.

IFRS result for the period decreased significantly from EUR 0.67 million to EUR -19.97 million, mainly due to the valuation of listed investments.

CR Energy AG announced potential insolvency proceedings due to lenders' unwillingness to extend loans, though current projects are not expected to be affected.

M1 Kliniken AG increased consolidated sales by 9.5% to EUR 92.7 million and EBIT by 29% to EUR 8.8 million, with a target to increase sales in the Beauty segment significantly by 2029.

MPH Health Care AG plans to propose a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share at the Annual General Meeting on 17 July 2025.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 19,575EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.






