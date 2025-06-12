Wolftank-Adisa Holding's 10% Sales Surge in Q1 2025

Wolftank Group's sales increased by 10% to EUR 25.7 million in Q1 2025.

EBITDA remained stable at EUR 2.1 million, while EBIT doubled to EUR 0.6 million compared to Q1 2024.

The order backlog rose significantly from EUR 100 million to EUR 152 million after the reporting period.

The company successfully implemented a simplified segment structure, integrating "Industrial Coatings & Maintenance" into "Environmental Services."

The "Environmental Services" segment generated EUR 22.6 million in sales, while the "Hydrogen & Renewable Energies" segment generated EUR 3.1 million.

Wolftank Group initiated a strategic review process to develop a long-term strategy, aiming to enhance growth and profitability, with the strategy set to be finalized in the second half of 2025.

