Wolftank-Adisa Holding's 10% Sales Surge in Q1 2025
Wolftank Group has made impressive strides in Q1 2025, showcasing a 10% sales boost and a significant restructuring that promises to propel future growth.
- Wolftank Group's sales increased by 10% to EUR 25.7 million in Q1 2025.
- EBITDA remained stable at EUR 2.1 million, while EBIT doubled to EUR 0.6 million compared to Q1 2024.
- The order backlog rose significantly from EUR 100 million to EUR 152 million after the reporting period.
- The company successfully implemented a simplified segment structure, integrating "Industrial Coatings & Maintenance" into "Environmental Services."
- The "Environmental Services" segment generated EUR 22.6 million in sales, while the "Hydrogen & Renewable Energies" segment generated EUR 3.1 million.
- Wolftank Group initiated a strategic review process to develop a long-term strategy, aiming to enhance growth and profitability, with the strategy set to be finalized in the second half of 2025.
