    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolftank-Adisa Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wolftank-Adisa Holding's 10% Sales Surge in Q1 2025

    Wolftank Group has made impressive strides in Q1 2025, showcasing a 10% sales boost and a significant restructuring that promises to propel future growth.

    • Wolftank Group's sales increased by 10% to EUR 25.7 million in Q1 2025.
    • EBITDA remained stable at EUR 2.1 million, while EBIT doubled to EUR 0.6 million compared to Q1 2024.
    • The order backlog rose significantly from EUR 100 million to EUR 152 million after the reporting period.
    • The company successfully implemented a simplified segment structure, integrating "Industrial Coatings & Maintenance" into "Environmental Services."
    • The "Environmental Services" segment generated EUR 22.6 million in sales, while the "Hydrogen & Renewable Energies" segment generated EUR 3.1 million.
    • Wolftank Group initiated a strategic review process to develop a long-term strategy, aiming to enhance growth and profitability, with the strategy set to be finalized in the second half of 2025.

    The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 7,3000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Wolftank-Adisa Holding

    0,00 %
    +7,35 %
    +8,09 %
    -4,55 %
    -38,24 %
    -74,83 %
    ISIN:AT0000A25NJ6WKN:A2PBHR





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wolftank-Adisa Holding's 10% Sales Surge in Q1 2025 Wolftank Group has made impressive strides in Q1 2025, showcasing a 10% sales boost and a significant restructuring that promises to propel future growth.