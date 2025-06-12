Swiss Re: Extreme Heat Deadlier Than Natural Disasters Combined
"As the mercury rises, so does the threat to human life, overshadowing even the most devastating natural disasters. Extreme heat is not just a seasonal discomfort; it's a growing peril that challenges our health, infrastructure, and trust in institutions. With half a million lives claimed annually, the impact of heat waves now eclipses that of earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes combined. Swiss Re's SONAR report sheds light on these escalating risks, from AI mishaps to the insidious spread of toxic fungi."
- Human lives lost to extreme heat exceed the combined toll from earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes.
- Extreme heat poses risks to wildfires, healthcare systems, infrastructure, and agriculture.
- Swiss Re's SONAR report highlights emerging structural risks, including AI incidents and declining trust in institutions.
- Up to half a million people globally die from extreme heat each year, surpassing the impact of other natural disasters.
- Extreme heat events are increasing in severity, frequency, and duration, with significant impacts on human health and industries.
- The report also addresses liability risks, AI-related incidents, and other emerging risks like toxic fungi and crop failure.
