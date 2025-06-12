Swiss Re: Extreme Heat Deadlier Than Natural Disasters Combined

Human lives lost to extreme heat exceed the combined toll from earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes.

Extreme heat poses risks to wildfires, healthcare systems, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Swiss Re's SONAR report highlights emerging structural risks, including AI incidents and declining trust in institutions.

Up to half a million people globally die from extreme heat each year, surpassing the impact of other natural disasters.

Extreme heat events are increasing in severity, frequency, and duration, with significant impacts on human health and industries.

The report also addresses liability risks, AI-related incidents, and other emerging risks like toxic fungi and crop failure.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Re is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Swiss Re at the time of the news was 147,73EUR and was down -1,63 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 147,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.





