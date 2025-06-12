hGears AG: AGM Backs All Items, Welcomes New Chair Marco von Maltzan
hGears AG's Annual General Meeting ushered in leadership changes and strategic resolutions, setting a hopeful tone amid economic challenges.
- hGears AG held its Annual General Meeting as an in-person event, with 71.71% of the share capital represented.
- Marco Freiherr von Maltzan was elected to the Supervisory Board with 90.27% of the votes and appointed as the new Chairman, succeeding Prof. Volker Stauch.
- All proposed resolutions were adopted, with the Management Board and Supervisory Board actions approved by 99.99% and 97.76% of the votes, respectively.
- The company faced challenges in 2024 due to economic and geopolitical factors, impacting consumer sentiment and business performance, particularly in the automotive and e-bike sectors.
- Despite challenges, the Management Board remains optimistic about medium- and long-term prospects, forecasting 2025 Group sales of EUR 80-90 million and adjusted EBITDA of minus EUR 4 to minus EUR 1 million.
- hGears is a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components, focusing on e-mobility, with production facilities in Germany, Italy, and China.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,5200EUR and was up +8,96 % compared with the previous day.
+5,71 %
-11,88 %
-6,80 %
-4,48 %
-39,24 %
-88,36 %
-94,46 %
ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
