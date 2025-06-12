hGears AG: AGM Backs All Items, Welcomes New Chair Marco von Maltzan

hGears AG held its Annual General Meeting as an in-person event, with 71.71% of the share capital represented.

Marco Freiherr von Maltzan was elected to the Supervisory Board with 90.27% of the votes and appointed as the new Chairman, succeeding Prof. Volker Stauch.

All proposed resolutions were adopted, with the Management Board and Supervisory Board actions approved by 99.99% and 97.76% of the votes, respectively.

The company faced challenges in 2024 due to economic and geopolitical factors, impacting consumer sentiment and business performance, particularly in the automotive and e-bike sectors.

Despite challenges, the Management Board remains optimistic about medium- and long-term prospects, forecasting 2025 Group sales of EUR 80-90 million and adjusted EBITDA of minus EUR 4 to minus EUR 1 million.

hGears is a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components, focusing on e-mobility, with production facilities in Germany, Italy, and China.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,5200EUR and was up +8,96 % compared with the previous day.





