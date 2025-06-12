beaconsmind: New Research Reports Affirm 'Buy' Rating!

Research houses First Berlin, Nuways, and Quirin have released updated research reports on Swissnet Group, maintaining a "Buy" rating for the shares.

Quirin has increased its target price to EUR 21.00, while First Berlin and Nuways have kept their target prices at EUR 18.50 and EUR 20.00, respectively.

The reports highlight Swissnet Group's strong organic growth and effective integration of acquisitions, with reported sales of CHF 13.1 million (+112% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 2.5 million.

Recent strategic contract wins include a CHF 1.2 million IoT agreement with a multinational tobacco company and a €6.2 million infrastructure project with a major European drugstore chain.

Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots, serving various sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public sectors.

The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment, with more information available on their corporate website.

The next important date, The translation of "Jahresabschluss FY2024" to English is "Annual Financial Statement FY2024.", at beaconsmind is on 30.06.2025.

The price of beaconsmind at the time of the news was 2,9750EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.





