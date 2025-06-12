beaconsmind: New Research Reports Affirm 'Buy' Rating!
Swissnet Group's impressive performance and strategic growth have caught the attention of leading research houses, prompting them to maintain a 'Buy' rating and adjust target prices.
- Research houses First Berlin, Nuways, and Quirin have released updated research reports on Swissnet Group, maintaining a "Buy" rating for the shares.
- Quirin has increased its target price to EUR 21.00, while First Berlin and Nuways have kept their target prices at EUR 18.50 and EUR 20.00, respectively.
- The reports highlight Swissnet Group's strong organic growth and effective integration of acquisitions, with reported sales of CHF 13.1 million (+112% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 2.5 million.
- Recent strategic contract wins include a CHF 1.2 million IoT agreement with a multinational tobacco company and a €6.2 million infrastructure project with a major European drugstore chain.
- Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots, serving various sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public sectors.
- The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment, with more information available on their corporate website.
