    Chow Tai Fook's FY2025 Profit Soars with Brand Transformation Triumph

    Chow Tai Fook adapts to economic shifts, boosting profits and expanding its market presence through strategic innovations and product excellence.

    • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group's revenue decreased by 17.5% year-on-year to HK$89,656 million in FY2025 due to macro-economic externalities and high gold prices.
    • Operating profit grew by 9.8% to HK$14,746 million, with an operating profit margin expansion of 400 basis points to 16.4%, driven by a better product mix and disciplined cost management.
    • The Group launched five new image stores in Mainland China and Hong Kong, enhancing brand desirability and achieving higher store productivity.
    • Revenue from fixed-price gold products surged by 105.5% year-on-year, significantly increasing its retail sales value mix in the Mainland gold jewellery category.
    • The CTF Rouge Collection and Chow Tai Fook Palace Museum Collection each achieved sales of approximately HK$4 billion, exceeding annual targets.
    • The Group's e-commerce sales grew by approximately 91% in Hong Kong and Macau, supported by a revamped brand website and successful product launches.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is on 12.06.2025.

    The price of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at the time of the news was 1,3350EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.


    Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

    +0,75 %
    +2,27 %
    +13,45 %
    +25,00 %
    +20,54 %
    -16,67 %
    +65,64 %
    +43,31 %
    -5,92 %
    ISIN:KYG211461085WKN:A1JQKP





