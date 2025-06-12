Pactum Expands Agentic AI Capabilities with Launch of Price Lists for Direct Materials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Pactum, the leading Agentic AI platform for enterprise procurement, today announces the launch of its new AI agent, Price Lists for Direct Materials, designed to transform how organizations manage procurement of under-managed materials at scale by providing the very first end-to-end agentic AI procurement solution.

In today's volatile market environment, procurement teams face mounting challenges in managing thousands of stock keeping units (SKUs), responding to unpredictable supply chain dynamics, and constrained resources, allowing raw material price increases to go unnoticed. This under managed spend significantly impacts profit margins and adds complexity to supply chain operations.

Pactum's Price Lists for Direct Materials agent addresses this challenge head-on. Pactum agents can continuously monitor and analyze price changes across a business' procurement portfolio, identify opportunities, develop tailored negotiation strategies, and autonomously execute deals - ensuring optimal pricing and turning procurement complexity into a streamlined, value generating engine.

"Raw material costs continue to increase over time, especially across large SKU volumes. With our Price Lists agent, every price change is visible, every opportunity is actionable, and every negotiation is handled autonomously. We are not just revolutionizing how companies manage their materials and price lists but constantly generating valuable opportunities. The cash flow and margin that is freed up, gives new ability to make strategic gains," commented Kaspar Korjus, CEO at Pactum.

Already adopted by five leading manufacturing clients, the Price Lists agent is driving measurable results - reducing costs, improving compliance and enhancing supplier engagement - all without adding to headcount. This launch reinforces Pactum's commitment to redefining procurement through Agentic AI, empowering organizations to shift from reactive management to proactive, automated negotiation.

This week at DPW New York, Pactum is showcasing its Price Lists for Direct Materials agent with live demonstrations and hands-on sessions. Attendees are invited to connect with the team and explore how Agentic AI is writing the new rule book for procurement.

Visit the website to find out more, or to view the product demonstration: https://youtu.be/3_vbo0BvYww

-ENDS-

About Pactum

Since 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents working alongside humans. Agents work around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale. Pactum agents are trusted by over 50 of the world's largest enterprises, delivering measurable value and enabling agility for procurement operations.

To find out more, please visit the website: https://pactum.com/

Contact

The Jargon Group - pactum@thejargongroup.com

+44 (0)118 973 9370

SOURCE: Pactum

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.