Masterflex SE: Dividend Boost & New Leadership Unveiled

Masterflex SE's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for the 2024 financial year, an increase from EUR 0.25 the previous year.

A total of EUR 2,596,950.18 will be distributed from the company's net retained profits of EUR 26,011,917.69.

CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin highlighted a record operating EBIT of EUR 12.7 million and an operating EBIT margin of 13.0%, despite a challenging market environment.

The company plans to establish a new plant in Morocco, set to start production in 2026, and launch innovative hose solutions.

The Supervisory Board saw the re-election of Georg van Hall and Dr. Gerson Link, while Rein Groot was newly elected, ensuring continuity in leadership.

The voting presence at the Annual General Meeting was 64.01%, with further details available on the company's Investor Relations website.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Masterflex is on 12.06.2025.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 11,500EUR and was down -2,75 % compared with the previous day.





