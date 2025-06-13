    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMHP Hotel AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MHP Hotel
    Strong FY24 no surprise after guidance hike, chg.

    FY24 sales rose 18.2% to € 161m, driven by strong Logis and F&B segments. EBITDA hit €10.4m (6.4% margin). MHP confirmed FY guidance and sees upside from potential portfolio expansion.

    Against the backdrop of a good start into the year (see Theme part of our initiation), management again confirmed the FY guidance of € 180m sales (eNuW: € 185.3m) and € 15m EBITDA (eNuW: € 15.3m/ € 10.3m adj. EBITDA excl. key-money payments), implying a 15% yoy top-line increase and an 8.3% EBITDA margin.

    Expansion as potential catalyst. As stated before, CEO Frehse once again highlighted that the current market situation offers some appealing investment opportunities for MHP. As some peers have struggled recently, options for MHP to take over and reposition hotels in prominent locations should become available. Here, the company in yesterday’s corporate news reiterated that is currently observing several options to increase existing financing capabilities in order to be more flexible. Mind you, that we do not include any portfolio expansion in our model, thus leaving some upside to our estimates.

    Overall, the release fully underpins our conviction in the case as MHP again proved the financial resilience and strength of its positioning in the luxury hotel segment.

    We thus confirm BUY with an unchanged PT of € 3.00 based on DCF.



    Verfasst von NuWays AG
