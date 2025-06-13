MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

13.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: MHP Hotel AG

ISIN: DE000A3E5C24



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 13.06.2025

Target price: EUR 3.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Phillipp Sennewald



Strong FY24 no surprise after guidance hike, chg.



Y24 sales increased by 18.2% yoy to EUR 161m (eNuW: EUR 160m), carried by both F&B (+17.1% to EUR 32.2m) as well as Logis (+18.6% to EUR 122.7m) sales. Overall, the strong increase in Logis sales is a result of improved occupancy (+5.6pp to 77.5%) as well as an increased ADR of EUR 217.75 (+6.5% yoy), which led to a strongly improved RevPar of EUR 168.73 (+14.8% yoy). While the wave of big events and concerts (UEFA Euro, Adele concerts, etc.) surely had its impact on occupancy, especially the continuously improving ADR underscores MHP's price leadership. Mind you, that the company has by far the highest ADR's of all hotel companies in Germany.

On this basis, FY24 EBITDA substantially improved from EUR 1.1m in FY23 (EUR 4m adj.) to EUR 10.4m in FY24, implying a margin of 6.4%. In our view, this was predominantly caused by positive operating leverage. Notably, the company's own brand MOOONS (1 hotel in Vienna) achieved a strong result with an EBITDA margin of 11%.



Against the backdrop of a good start into the year (see Theme part of our initiation), management again confirmed the FY guidance of EUR 180m sales (eNuW: EUR 185.3m) and EUR 15m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 15.3m/ EUR 10.3m adj. EBITDA excl. key-money payments), implying a 15% yoy top-line increase and an 8.3% EBITDA margin.



Expansion as potential catalyst. As stated before, CEO Frehse once again highlighted that the current market situation offers some appealing investment opportunities for MHP. As some peers have struggled recently, options for MHP to take over and reposition hotels in prominent locations should become available. Here, the company in yesterday's corporate news reiterated that is currently observing several options to increase existing financing capabilities in order to be more flexible. Mind you, that we do not include any portfolio expansion in our model, thus leaving some upside to our estimates.



Overall, the release fully underpins our conviction in the case as MHP again proved the financial resilience and strength of its positioning in the luxury hotel segment.



We thus confirm BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 3.00 based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32850.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

