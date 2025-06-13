The Platform Group Enters Optics & Acoustics with 30 New Locations

The Platform Group AG is entering the optician and hearing acoustics market by acquiring two company groups with 30 locations.

The acquisitions involve majority interests in Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, both based in Münster, Germany.

The purchase price is in the double-digit million-euro range, with a cash component and share compensation, but the exact price is undisclosed.

The acquired companies will merge with the "MyGlasses" online platform, and further acquisitions in Germany and the EU are planned until the end of 2026.

A new "Optics & Hearing" segment is expected to generate over EUR 30 million in sales and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in 2025.

The company plans to open the MyGlasses platform to external opticians by the end of 2025 and will introduce a separate segment in group reporting from the second half of 2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,225EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.





