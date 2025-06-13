    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    The Platform Group Enters Optics & Acoustics with 30 New Locations

    The Platform Group AG boldly steps into the optician and hearing acoustics market, acquiring key players and planning ambitious expansions across Europe.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG is entering the optician and hearing acoustics market by acquiring two company groups with 30 locations.
    • The acquisitions involve majority interests in Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, both based in Münster, Germany.
    • The purchase price is in the double-digit million-euro range, with a cash component and share compensation, but the exact price is undisclosed.
    • The acquired companies will merge with the "MyGlasses" online platform, and further acquisitions in Germany and the EU are planned until the end of 2026.
    • A new "Optics & Hearing" segment is expected to generate over EUR 30 million in sales and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in 2025.
    • The company plans to open the MyGlasses platform to external opticians by the end of 2025 and will introduce a separate segment in group reporting from the second half of 2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,225EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    -1,44 %
    -4,21 %
    +30,66 %
    +26,92 %
    +44,74 %
    +113,49 %
    -63,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





