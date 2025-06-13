The Platform Group Eyes Optician Industry Entry

The Platform Group AG is entering the optician industry by acquiring an optician chain with 30 locations and 200 employees in Germany.

A new segment called "Optics & Hearing" is being developed, targeting an EBITDA margin of 25%.

The company plans further acquisitions in the optician segment, aiming to connect at least 1,000 local opticians to the MyGlasses online platform.

The acquisition includes majority stakes in Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, with a purchase price in the double-digit million euro range.

The new segment is expected to generate over EUR 30 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year.

The Platform Group AG has already completed four transactions in 2025 and anticipates more acquisitions, including larger targets, to enhance profitability.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,200EUR and was down -1,69 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.





