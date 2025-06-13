The Platform Group Eyes Optician Industry Entry
The Platform Group AG dives into the optician sector, acquiring a 30-location chain, aiming for a 25% EBITDA margin and connecting 1,000 opticians to MyGlasses, with ambitious growth plans ahead.
- The Platform Group AG is entering the optician industry by acquiring an optician chain with 30 locations and 200 employees in Germany.
- A new segment called "Optics & Hearing" is being developed, targeting an EBITDA margin of 25%.
- The company plans further acquisitions in the optician segment, aiming to connect at least 1,000 local opticians to the MyGlasses online platform.
- The acquisition includes majority stakes in Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte GmbH, with a purchase price in the double-digit million euro range.
- The new segment is expected to generate over EUR 30 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year.
- The Platform Group AG has already completed four transactions in 2025 and anticipates more acquisitions, including larger targets, to enhance profitability.
