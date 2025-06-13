Allane's 2024 Surge: Operating Business Booms!

Allane Mobility Group's consolidated operating revenue increased by 33.5% to EUR 457.6 million in 2024.

The Group's contract portfolio grew by 14.1% year-on-year, reaching 143,500 contracts as of December 31, 2024.

Despite revenue growth, earnings before taxes (EBT) declined to EUR -49.3 million due to unscheduled write-downs related to electric vehicle residual values.

The company anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting a contract portfolio of 150,000 to 170,000 contracts and operating revenue between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 45.7% to EUR 322.0 million in 2024.

Allane Mobility Group operates in multiple segments, including Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing, and Fleet Management, providing comprehensive mobility solutions.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at Allane is on 13.06.2025.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 9,3250EUR and was up +1,91 % compared with the previous day.





