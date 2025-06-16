    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Saudischer Flugzeugfinanzierer bestellt 40 Airbus-Jets

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus erhält Großauftrag von Avilease in Paris.
    • 10 A350-Frachter und 30 A320neo-Jets bestellt.
    • Bestellung kann auf 22 A350F und 55 A320neo aufgestockt werden.
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat zu Beginn der Paris Air Show einen ersten Großauftrag an Land gezogen. Der saudi-arabische Flugzeugfinanzierer Avilease bestellte 10 Exemplare des neuen A350-Frachters und 30 Schmalrumpf-Jets aus der Modellfamilie A320neo, wie Airbus am Montag auf der weltgrößten Luftfahrtmesse in Le Bourget bei Paris mitteilte. Avilease könne die Bestellung noch auf bis zu 22 A350F und 55 A320neo-Jets aufstocken./stw/mis

    Airbus

    +1,14 %
    -2,36 %
    +1,83 %
    -5,77 %
    +12,40 %
    +66,94 %
    +125,42 %
    +172,00 %
    +1.078,62 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,32 % und einem Kurs von 162,4 auf Tradegate (16. Juni 2025, 10:55 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,83 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 128,60 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 181,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +7,98 %/+14,16 % bedeutet.




