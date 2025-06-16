Riyadh Air bestellt 25 Airbus-Großraumjets
- Großauftrag für Airbus A350-1000 von Riyadh Air.
- Bestellung über 25 Exemplare, mögliche Erhöhung auf 50.
- Avilease bestellt bereits 40 Jets bei Airbus.
LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat am ersten Messetag in Le Bourget einen Großauftrag für sein größtes Modell erhalten. Vertreter der saudi-arabischen Fluggesellschaft Riyadh Air und Airbus unterzeichneten eine Bestellung über 25 Exemplare des Airbus A350-1000. Riyadh Air könne den Auftrag noch auf 50 Maschinen des Typs erhöhen, teilte Airbus auf der Paris Air Show am Montag weiter mit. Am Morgen hatte bereits der saudische Flugzeugfinanzierer Avilease 40 Jets bei Airbus bestellt./stw/mis
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie
Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,32 % und einem Kurs von 162,4 auf Tradegate (16. Juni 2025, 13:19 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,83 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 129,06 Mrd..
Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 181,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +7,63 %/+13,78 % bedeutet.
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf