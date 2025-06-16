    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Riyadh Air bestellt 25 Airbus-Großraumjets

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Großauftrag für Airbus A350-1000 von Riyadh Air.
    • Bestellung über 25 Exemplare, mögliche Erhöhung auf 50.
    • Avilease bestellt bereits 40 Jets bei Airbus.
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat am ersten Messetag in Le Bourget einen Großauftrag für sein größtes Modell erhalten. Vertreter der saudi-arabischen Fluggesellschaft Riyadh Air und Airbus unterzeichneten eine Bestellung über 25 Exemplare des Airbus A350-1000. Riyadh Air könne den Auftrag noch auf 50 Maschinen des Typs erhöhen, teilte Airbus auf der Paris Air Show am Montag weiter mit. Am Morgen hatte bereits der saudische Flugzeugfinanzierer Avilease 40 Jets bei Airbus bestellt./stw/mis

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,32 % und einem Kurs von 162,4 auf Tradegate (16. Juni 2025, 13:19 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,83 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 129,06 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 181,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +7,63 %/+13,78 % bedeutet.




