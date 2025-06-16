    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Airbus gewinnt polnische Lot als Kundin - Auftrag über 40 A220

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus gewinnt Lot als neuen Kunden für A220-Jets.
    • Lot bestellt 40 Exemplare: 20 A220-100 und 20 A220-300.
    • Bisherige Flotte: Boeing, Embraer und Bombardier-Maschinen.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat die polnische Fluggesellschaft Lot als neue Kundin gewonnen. Die Airline bestellte 40 Exemplare des kleinsten Airbus-Jets A220, wie beide Seiten am Montag auf der weltgrößten Luftfahrtmesse in Le Bourget bei Paris mitteilten. Lot entschied sich dabei für je 20 Exemplare in der Kurzversion A220-100 und in der längeren Variante A220-300. Bisher betreiben die Polen Jets des US-Konzerns Boeing und des brasilianischen Herstellers Embraer sowie Turboprop-Maschinen von Bombardier./stw/jha/

     

    dpa-AFX
