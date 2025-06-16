Airbus gewinnt polnische Lot als Kundin - Auftrag über 40 A220
- Airbus gewinnt Lot als neuen Kunden für A220-Jets.
- Lot bestellt 40 Exemplare: 20 A220-100 und 20 A220-300.
- Bisherige Flotte: Boeing, Embraer und Bombardier-Maschinen.
LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat die polnische Fluggesellschaft Lot als neue Kundin gewonnen. Die Airline bestellte 40 Exemplare des kleinsten Airbus-Jets A220, wie beide Seiten am Montag auf der weltgrößten Luftfahrtmesse in Le Bourget bei Paris mitteilten. Lot entschied sich dabei für je 20 Exemplare in der Kurzversion A220-100 und in der längeren Variante A220-300. Bisher betreiben die Polen Jets des US-Konzerns Boeing und des brasilianischen Herstellers Embraer sowie Turboprop-Maschinen von Bombardier./stw/jha/
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Boeing Aktie
Die Boeing Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,10 % und einem Kurs von 173,4 auf Tradegate (16. Juni 2025, 15:13 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Boeing Aktie um -5,90 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,99 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Boeing bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 130,61 Mrd..
Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 240,56USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 230,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 250,00USD was eine Bandbreite von +32,18 %/+43,68 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf