Innovative Molecules Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IM-250

Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Innovative Molecules GmbH Announces Completion of

Phase 1b Enrollment for IM-250 in Genital Herpes Clinical Trial



Innovative Molecules GmbH today announced the completion of enrollment in the

Phase 1b portion of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating IM-250, a

next-generation helicase-primase inhibitor targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV).



This placebo-controlled study is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and

pharmacokinetics of once-weekly oral dosing of IM-250 in patients with recurrent

genital herpes. The successful completion of Phase 1b enrollment marks a key

inflection point in the program, supporting the continued clinical development

of IM-250 and its potential to reshape a market that has seen little therapeutic

innovation in over four decades.





"Completing Phase 1b enrollment represents a significant milestone not only for

our clinical program but also for patients who continue to face the burden of

recurrent genital herpes with limited treatment options," said Dr. Anja

Glaessing, Head of Medical Affairs at Innovative Molecules.



Topline results from the Phase 1b portion of the study are expected in H2, 2025.



About IM-250



IM-250 is a novel, orally available, selective HSV-helicase primase inhibitor.

Helicase primase inhibitors block DNA unwinding in the replication fork during

viral DNA-replication by a potentially uncompetitive mechanism of action.

IM-250, due to its optimized molecular structure, is likely to improve target

tissue penetration (neural and brain tissue), achieving adequate therapeutic

exposure at the site of HSV reservoir.



About Innovative Molecules



Innovative Molecules GmbH is a drug development company based in Munich,

Germany. With the aim to set a new treatment standard for herpes simplex induced

diseases, the company is focused on the development of IM-250, a potent,

second-generation helicase-primase inhibitor of HSV-1 and HSV-2.



