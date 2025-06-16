Innovative Molecules Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IM-250
Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Innovative Molecules GmbH Announces Completion of
Phase 1b Enrollment for IM-250 in Genital Herpes Clinical Trial
Innovative Molecules GmbH today announced the completion of enrollment in the
Phase 1b portion of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating IM-250, a
next-generation helicase-primase inhibitor targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV).
This placebo-controlled study is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and
pharmacokinetics of once-weekly oral dosing of IM-250 in patients with recurrent
genital herpes. The successful completion of Phase 1b enrollment marks a key
inflection point in the program, supporting the continued clinical development
of IM-250 and its potential to reshape a market that has seen little therapeutic
innovation in over four decades.
"Completing Phase 1b enrollment represents a significant milestone not only for
our clinical program but also for patients who continue to face the burden of
recurrent genital herpes with limited treatment options," said Dr. Anja
Glaessing, Head of Medical Affairs at Innovative Molecules.
Topline results from the Phase 1b portion of the study are expected in H2, 2025.
About IM-250
IM-250 is a novel, orally available, selective HSV-helicase primase inhibitor.
Helicase primase inhibitors block DNA unwinding in the replication fork during
viral DNA-replication by a potentially uncompetitive mechanism of action.
IM-250, due to its optimized molecular structure, is likely to improve target
tissue penetration (neural and brain tissue), achieving adequate therapeutic
exposure at the site of HSV reservoir.
About Innovative Molecules
Innovative Molecules GmbH is a drug development company based in Munich,
Germany. With the aim to set a new treatment standard for herpes simplex induced
diseases, the company is focused on the development of IM-250, a potent,
second-generation helicase-primase inhibitor of HSV-1 and HSV-2.
For more information visit http://www.innovativemolecules.com/
