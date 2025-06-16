Mister Spex SE: Revenue Forecast Adjusted, EBIT Outlook Steady for 2025

Mister Spex SE has adjusted its revenue guidance for FY 2025, now expecting a decline of 10% to 20% due to market-wide discounting pressures.

The previous revenue guidance was a decline of 5% to 10%.

The EBIT margin guidance remains unchanged at -5% to -15%.

The company is continuing its SpexFocus transformation, focusing on cost reduction and improved profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents are expected to remain robust at approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by year-end 2025.

Mister Spex SE will publish its Q2 and first half results on 28 August 2025.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,4975EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.





