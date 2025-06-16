Mister Spex SE: Revenue Forecast Adjusted, EBIT Outlook Steady for 2025
Mister Spex SE anticipates a deeper revenue dip in 2025, driven by market discounting, while maintaining its EBIT margin forecast. The company remains focused on transformation and financial stability.
- Mister Spex SE has adjusted its revenue guidance for FY 2025, now expecting a decline of 10% to 20% due to market-wide discounting pressures.
- The previous revenue guidance was a decline of 5% to 10%.
- The EBIT margin guidance remains unchanged at -5% to -15%.
- The company is continuing its SpexFocus transformation, focusing on cost reduction and improved profitability.
- Cash and cash equivalents are expected to remain robust at approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by year-end 2025.
- Mister Spex SE will publish its Q2 and first half results on 28 August 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Mister Spex is on 28.08.2025.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,4975EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
+4,28 %
-10,64 %
-0,36 %
-15,29 %
-53,21 %
-74,45 %
-93,56 %
ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte