    Mister Spex SE: Revenue Forecast Adjusted, EBIT Outlook Steady for 2025

    Mister Spex SE anticipates a deeper revenue dip in 2025, driven by market discounting, while maintaining its EBIT margin forecast. The company remains focused on transformation and financial stability.

    • Mister Spex SE has adjusted its revenue guidance for FY 2025, now expecting a decline of 10% to 20% due to market-wide discounting pressures.
    • The previous revenue guidance was a decline of 5% to 10%.
    • The EBIT margin guidance remains unchanged at -5% to -15%.
    • The company is continuing its SpexFocus transformation, focusing on cost reduction and improved profitability.
    • Cash and cash equivalents are expected to remain robust at approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by year-end 2025.
    • Mister Spex SE will publish its Q2 and first half results on 28 August 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Mister Spex is on 28.08.2025.

    The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,4975EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.


    Mister Spex

    ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
