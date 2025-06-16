"World Expo for Plastics"
Düsseldorf Becomes the Hub of the Global Plastics Industry (FOTO)
Düsseldorf (ots) - On 8 October 2025, the global plastics and rubber industry
will turn its attention to Düsseldorf as K 2025, the world's leading trade fair
for the sector, opens its doors. Held every three years, the event attracts over
200,000 visitors from around 160 countries for eight days of innovation,
business, and political dialogue. Executives, start-ups, NGOs, and government
representatives regard the fair as a barometer for the current state and future
direction of the global plastics economy.
Circular Economy Despite Times of Crisis
Circular Economy Despite Times of Crisis
High energy costs, volatile raw material prices, and geopolitical tensions are
currently placing significant strain on the European plastics industry. Still, K
2025 exhibitors will present innovations advancing the shift toward a circular
economy, such as new recycling technologies, AI-driven production systems, and
high-performance plastics made from bio-based materials.
"K is like a World Expo for plastics," says Dr. Christine Bunte from Plastics
Europe Deutschland, the association of plastics manufacturers. "It showcases the
evolution of the European plastics industry and its growing importance for major
sectors like packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and
construction. Our goal is to shift away from fossil resources toward a
climate-neutral circular economy, and K 2025 will highlight many examples of how
this transformation can be achieved."
Special Exhibition: Plastics Shape the Future
The special exhibition "Plastics Shape the Future", curated by Plastics Europe
Deutschland and Trade Fair Düsseldorf, showcases a dynamic seven-day program
covering innovation, competitiveness, policy frameworks and regulation, new
technologies and trends, climate action, and the fight against microplastics.
Formats range from science slams and start-up pitches to the "Women in Plastics"
networking event, expert talks, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and guided
tours.
See full press release: https://plasticseurope.org/de/2025/06/16/world-expo-for-
plastics-duesseldorf-becomes-the-center-of-the-global-plastics-industry/
Contact:
Bettina Dempewolf
Telefon: +49 171 9713962
E-Mail: mailto:bettina.dempewolf@plasticseurope.de
