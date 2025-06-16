Düsseldorf Becomes the Hub of the Global Plastics Industry (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) - On 8 October 2025, the global plastics and rubber industry

will turn its attention to Düsseldorf as K 2025, the world's leading trade fair

for the sector, opens its doors. Held every three years, the event attracts over

200,000 visitors from around 160 countries for eight days of innovation,

business, and political dialogue. Executives, start-ups, NGOs, and government

representatives regard the fair as a barometer for the current state and future

direction of the global plastics economy.



Circular Economy Despite Times of Crisis





High energy costs, volatile raw material prices, and geopolitical tensions are

currently placing significant strain on the European plastics industry. Still, K

2025 exhibitors will present innovations advancing the shift toward a circular

economy, such as new recycling technologies, AI-driven production systems, and

high-performance plastics made from bio-based materials.



"K is like a World Expo for plastics," says Dr. Christine Bunte from Plastics

Europe Deutschland, the association of plastics manufacturers. "It showcases the

evolution of the European plastics industry and its growing importance for major

sectors like packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and

construction. Our goal is to shift away from fossil resources toward a

climate-neutral circular economy, and K 2025 will highlight many examples of how

this transformation can be achieved."



Special Exhibition: Plastics Shape the Future



The special exhibition "Plastics Shape the Future", curated by Plastics Europe

Deutschland and Trade Fair Düsseldorf, showcases a dynamic seven-day program

covering innovation, competitiveness, policy frameworks and regulation, new

technologies and trends, climate action, and the fight against microplastics.

Formats range from science slams and start-up pitches to the "Women in Plastics"

networking event, expert talks, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and guided

tours.



See full press release: https://plasticseurope.org/de/2025/06/16/world-expo-for-

plastics-duesseldorf-becomes-the-center-of-the-global-plastics-industry/



