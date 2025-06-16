    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Düsseldorf Becomes the Hub of the Global Plastics Industry (FOTO)

    Düsseldorf (ots) - On 8 October 2025, the global plastics and rubber industry
    will turn its attention to Düsseldorf as K 2025, the world's leading trade fair
    for the sector, opens its doors. Held every three years, the event attracts over
    200,000 visitors from around 160 countries for eight days of innovation,
    business, and political dialogue. Executives, start-ups, NGOs, and government
    representatives regard the fair as a barometer for the current state and future
    direction of the global plastics economy.

    Circular Economy Despite Times of Crisis

    High energy costs, volatile raw material prices, and geopolitical tensions are
    currently placing significant strain on the European plastics industry. Still, K
    2025 exhibitors will present innovations advancing the shift toward a circular
    economy, such as new recycling technologies, AI-driven production systems, and
    high-performance plastics made from bio-based materials.

    "K is like a World Expo for plastics," says Dr. Christine Bunte from Plastics
    Europe Deutschland, the association of plastics manufacturers. "It showcases the
    evolution of the European plastics industry and its growing importance for major
    sectors like packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and
    construction. Our goal is to shift away from fossil resources toward a
    climate-neutral circular economy, and K 2025 will highlight many examples of how
    this transformation can be achieved."

    Special Exhibition: Plastics Shape the Future

    The special exhibition "Plastics Shape the Future", curated by Plastics Europe
    Deutschland and Trade Fair Düsseldorf, showcases a dynamic seven-day program
    covering innovation, competitiveness, policy frameworks and regulation, new
    technologies and trends, climate action, and the fight against microplastics.
    Formats range from science slams and start-up pitches to the "Women in Plastics"
    networking event, expert talks, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and guided
    tours.

    See full press release: https://plasticseurope.org/de/2025/06/16/world-expo-for-
    plastics-duesseldorf-becomes-the-center-of-the-global-plastics-industry/

    Contact:

    Bettina Dempewolf
    Telefon: +49 171 9713962
    E-Mail: mailto:bettina.dempewolf@plasticseurope.de




