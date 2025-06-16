Mister Spex SE: Strategic Path Holds, EBIT Steady, Revenue Tweaked

Mister Spex SE has adjusted its revenue guidance for 2025 due to weaker-than-expected sales in the second quarter, but EBIT guidance remains unchanged.

The company is facing a challenging market environment with increased pricing pressure, especially in the sunglasses category online, but has chosen to maintain trading discipline.

The strategic shift with the SpexFocus program is yielding results, focusing on profitability, efficiency, and customer value, with an 11% increase in average order value and a 23% increase in prescription glasses AOV.

Mister Spex expects a revenue decline of -10% to -20% for 2025, but confirms its EBIT margin guidance of -5% to -15%, supported by the SpexFocus transformation program.

The company expects cash and cash equivalents to remain solid at approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by the end of 2025.

Mister Spex is a leading optical retailer in Germany, known for its integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, and exceptional customer service, with over 8 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Mister Spex is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,5025EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.






