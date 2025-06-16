Netfonds AG Boosts Dividend by 40% to EUR 0.35/Share in 2024 Report

Netfonds AG published its audited annual financial statements for 2024, proposing a 40% increase in dividend to EUR 0.35 per share.

The company achieved gross consolidated sales of EUR 237.1 million in 2024, with net sales increasing to EUR 45.6 million.

The Group's EBITDA rose by 64% to EUR 8.1 million, and the net income for the year was EUR 2.6 million.

The Supervisory Board approved the financial statements, with only minor changes from preliminary figures.

For 2025, Netfonds AG forecasts a 15% increase in key net sales, expecting sales between EUR 52.5 million and EUR 54.0 million.

An investor call is scheduled for 18 June 2025, where further information will be presented by CFO Peer Reichelt.

The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 42,90EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.






