United Group announces leadership changes following strategic re-focus

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Stan Miller appointed CEO to lead United Group as it strategically refocuses

its business on EU markets following successful sale of non-EU operations

- Together with Stan, Libor Voncina appointed deputy CEO, each bring decades of

industry experience and proven track record in the European telecoms and media

sectors

- Founder Dragan Solak and CEO Victoriya Boklag to step down from their current

positions



United Group BV ("UG"), the leading telecommunications and media provider in

Southeastern Europe, majority-owned by leading international investment firm BC

Partners, today announces the appointment of Stan Miller as CEO and Libor

Voncina as Deputy CEO. As part of these leadership changes, Dragan Solak,

Founder of United Group, and Victoriya Boklag, CEO, will step down from their

current roles.





The appointment of Stan and Libor reflects United Group's strategic shifttowards EU markets, having successfully completed the monetisation of itstelecom assets outside of the EU earlier in 2025 through the sale of SBB to E&PPF and the sale of Net TV Plus and its sports broadcasting rights in theWestern Balkans to Telekom Srbija. These assets were sold for a combinedenterprise value of EUR1.5bn, reflecting the strategic premium of the business.United Group today serves over 40m customers, delivering c. EUR3bn in revenueand c.EUR1bn EBITDAaL across its core markets, underlining the scale andstrength of its offering across EU markets.Stan Miller is a proven industry executive with over 30 years' experience and asuccessful track record in delivering growth in the fast evolving andconsolidating European Telecommunications and Media sectors. Over the course ofhis career, he has held senior management positions, including as CEO of KPNMobile and former Board Member of Royal KPN, and his experience includes thesignificant value creation in companies operating across very diverse markets inboth Europe and beyond.Libor Voncina, appointed Deputy CEO, has more than 20 years' experience intelecoms, including as former CEO of Telecom Slovenia, KPN Mobile Internationaland Sunrise Communications, where he led the successful IPO of the company onthe Swiss Stock Exchange.Nikos Stathopoulos, Chairman, Europe at BC Partners said: " In our six-yearpartnership with United Group, we have worked together with Dragan and team toquadruple the size of the business and successfully diversify it away from aregional operator into a major European platform with significantly strengthened