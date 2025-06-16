United Group announces leadership changes following strategic re-focus

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Stan Miller appointed CEO to lead United Group as it strategically refocuses

its business on EU markets following successful sale of non-EU operations

- Together with Stan, Libor Voncina appointed deputy CEO, each bring decades of

industry experience and proven track record in the European telecoms and media

sectors

- Founder Dragan Solak and CEO Victoriya Boklag to step down from their current

positions



United Group BV ("UG"), the leading telecommunications and media provider in

Southeastern Europe, majority-owned by leading international investment firm BC

Partners, today announces the appointment of Stan Miller as CEO and Libor

Voncina as Deputy CEO. As part of these leadership changes, Dragan Solak,

Founder of United Group, and Victoriya Boklag, CEO, will step down from their

current roles.





