    United Group announces leadership changes following strategic re-focus

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Stan Miller appointed CEO to lead United Group as it strategically refocuses
    its business on EU markets following successful sale of non-EU operations
    - Together with Stan, Libor Voncina appointed deputy CEO, each bring decades of
    industry experience and proven track record in the European telecoms and media
    sectors
    - Founder Dragan Solak and CEO Victoriya Boklag to step down from their current
    positions

    United Group BV ("UG"), the leading telecommunications and media provider in
    Southeastern Europe, majority-owned by leading international investment firm BC
    Partners, today announces the appointment of Stan Miller as CEO and Libor
    Voncina as Deputy CEO. As part of these leadership changes, Dragan Solak,
    Founder of United Group, and Victoriya Boklag, CEO, will step down from their
    current roles.

    The appointment of Stan and Libor reflects United Group's strategic shift
    towards EU markets, having successfully completed the monetisation of its
    telecom assets outside of the EU earlier in 2025 through the sale of SBB to E&
    PPF and the sale of Net TV Plus and its sports broadcasting rights in the
    Western Balkans to Telekom Srbija. These assets were sold for a combined
    enterprise value of EUR1.5bn, reflecting the strategic premium of the business.
    United Group today serves over 40m customers, delivering c. EUR3bn in revenue
    and c.EUR1bn EBITDAaL across its core markets, underlining the scale and
    strength of its offering across EU markets.

    Stan Miller is a proven industry executive with over 30 years' experience and a
    successful track record in delivering growth in the fast evolving and
    consolidating European Telecommunications and Media sectors. Over the course of
    his career, he has held senior management positions, including as CEO of KPN
    Mobile and former Board Member of Royal KPN, and his experience includes the
    significant value creation in companies operating across very diverse markets in
    both Europe and beyond.

    Libor Voncina, appointed Deputy CEO, has more than 20 years' experience in
    telecoms, including as former CEO of Telecom Slovenia, KPN Mobile International
    and Sunrise Communications, where he led the successful IPO of the company on
    the Swiss Stock Exchange.

    Nikos Stathopoulos, Chairman, Europe at BC Partners said: " In our six-year
    partnership with United Group, we have worked together with Dragan and team to
    quadruple the size of the business and successfully diversify it away from a
    regional operator into a major European platform with significantly strengthened
