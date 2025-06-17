A New Chapter in International Logistics Cooperation

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / From May 15 to 18, 2025, the 12th GLA Global Logistics Conference was held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, shaping the future of the international logistics landscape. Organized by the Global Logistics Enterprises Federation (GLEF) and the GLA Global Logistics Alliance, the conference gathered nearly 2,000 professionals, including logistics experts, senior executives and government officials from over 130 countries and regions. This year's edition reinforced GLA's position as a central hub for strategic networking, innovation and global trade cooperation.

Group Photo of the 12th GLA Global Logistics Conference

Under the theme "Peaceful Prosperity · Digital Innovation · Trustworthy Cooperation," the conference reflected the logistics sector's collective ambition to respond to today's challenges, ranging from geopolitical disruptions and supply chain volatility to technological advancement and environmental demands.

The Opening Ceremony of the 12th GLA Global Logistics Conference was attended by government officials, trade association leaders and renowned think-tank experts, marking a significant moment in the global logistics sector. Key attendees included H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman, Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah and Member of the UAE Royal Family; H.E. Juma Al Kait, Chief Trade Negotiator and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs, UAE Ministry of Economy; Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson, Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association; H.E. Arzybek Orozbekovich Kozhoshev, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan; Mr. Orozbekov Alymbek, Head of Secretary, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor, Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; Mr. Mohannad Alatyat, Director, Consumer Protection and Import-Export Department, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Ms. Nadia Abdul Aziz, President, National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL); Mr. Shen Zhuangzhuang, Assistant Representative, Representative Office in the Gulf Area, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade; Mr. Maktoum Al Marzouqi, CEO, Al Marzooqi Group of Companies; Mr. Walid Farghal, Director General, AIM Congress; Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head, China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC); Mr. Ayman Al Wadi, Group Executive Chairman, Al Wadi Holding DMCC; Mr. Atif Siddiqui, Group Commercial Head, CTI Shipping Services LLC; Ms. Jane Zhang, Managing Director, League Shipping; Mr. Han Wen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Windrose Technology; Mr. Ismail Ibrahim Haidar, Secretary of the Dubai Government Media Commission; Mr. Ibrahim Alhmoud, CEO, Elite Freight Forwarding and Logistics; Mr. Vinet K Chadha, CEO, Combined Logistics Solutions; Mr. Aydin Caliskan, Managing Director, Form Global Logistics; Mr. Bruce Gong, President, ASB Logistics Co. Ltd.; Mr. Ouyang Hong, Deputy President, Chinese News Agency, Caenews.cn and Ms. Grace Sun, President, GLA Global Logistics Alliance.

Left 1: Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Commercial Investment Counselor, Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai;

Left 2: Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head, China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC);

Left 3: Mr. Mohannad Alatyat, Director of Consumer Protection and Import/Export Department, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism;

Left 4: Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson, Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association;

Left 5: Mr. Maktoum Al Marzouqi, CEO, Al Marzooqi Group of Companies;

Left 6: Mr. Ouyang Hong, Deputy President, Chinese News Agency, Caenews.cn;

Left 7: Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor, Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum;

Left 8: Ms. Grace Sun, Founder and President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance;

Center: H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman, Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE Royal Family;

Right 7: H.E. Juma Al Kait, Chief Trade Negotiator and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs, UAE Ministry of Economy;

Right 6: H.E. Arzybek Orozbekovich Kozhoshev, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC);

Right 5: Mr. Ayman Al Wadi, Executive Chairman, Al Wadi Holding DMCC;

Right 4: Mr. Bruce Gong, President, ASB Logistics Co. Ltd..

Right 2: H.E. Mr. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Right 1: Mr. Vinet K Chadha, CEO, Combined Logistics Solutions

Over the course of four days, attendees participated in dynamic forums, networking sessions and bilateral one-on-one meetings. Among the flagship events were the Opening Ceremony, the Global Supply Chain CEO Forum and more than 100,000 scheduled One-on-One Business Meetings. These sessions enabled meaningful exchanges between logistics providers, freight forwarders, supply chain integrators and strategic partners. In parallel, the GLA Gala Dinner, Cocktail Party and sports activities created a relaxed atmosphere for informal engagement.

The 200-company exhibition floor presented a range of solutions, from warehouse robotics and fleet electrification to freight visibility platforms and customs optimization software. As sustainability became a recurring theme, several booths highlighted eco-conscious packaging, AI-driven emissions reduction and green corridor pilot programs. The integration of ESG practices across many of these offerings pointed to a clear industry shift toward more responsible logistics.

Ms. Grace Sun, President, GLA Global Logistics Alliance, with Distinguished Guests

The event garnered significant international media attention. Many media outlets covered the grand activities, such as the UKG Guardian, Wall·Street.com, Times Online, The Losangeles Times, Yonhap News Agency, ALPENINSULATV, CATV, Emirates News Agency-WAM, India News Headlines, New Scientist, New York Daily News Online, News24, US.News, Dailytala, UAE Newsnet, NAS News-Emirates, Aletihad News Center , Scienza Europea, Notizie Italiane, News.Wetimeman, lalalinews, Informazioni Italian, Rome Post, Informazione Diploma, Milano Finanza, Finanza Romana, Milano Oggi, Commercio di Milano, Auto Italiana, Rete Educativa Itali, Notizie E, Notizie in Tempo Rea, Notizie Online, Mercato Azionario, Finanza Online, Analisi Blockchain, Notizie Finanziarie, Fortune Journal, BTC Informazione, Informazioni, Vita Quotidiana, Informazioni Sulla R, Daily News, News Network, Prima Notizia, Trading Post, Informazioni Online, Notizie Finanziarie, Peopledaily.eu, Ifeng.com, Caenews.cn, Sina, Sohu, Wang Yi News, Toutiao, Globalviewlife.com, China Enterprise Report, China City News, Shanghai Morning Post, Topbiz360.com, Caijingzaixian.com, Kanbz.com, Cfzkw.com, World.kjcnn, Zaobao.meiriwang.net, Senn.com, Szsb.sznews.com, Sztqb.sznews.com, Jb.sznews.com, Shenzhenwanbao.com, etc.

Ms. Grace Sun, President, GLA Global Logistics Alliance, Speaking with the Media

The conference opened with welcoming remarks from Ms. Grace Sun, President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance. In her address, she reaffirmed GLA's mission to unify the global logistics community through cooperation, innovation and trust. Emphasizing the importance of digitalization, she spoke of AI and blockchain as transformative forces, not in abstraction, but in real application. Her message set a tone that was ambitious and grounded in practical outcomes.

Ms. Grace Sun, President, GLA Global Logistics Alliance Delivering Speech

Speaking on behalf of the host city, H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and Member of the UAE Royal Family, praised the conference for bringing together global elites and its milestone significance in promoting industry development. He highlighted the alignment of the conference's theme with Dubai's vision, describing Dubai as a world-class logistics hub at the strategic crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe. He stated that Dubai would continue to promote openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, working with global partners to build a safe and efficient logistics system and jointly lead the future of the industry.

H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and Member of the UAE Royal Family

Among the keynote speakers, H.E. Juma Al Kait, Chief Trade Negotiator and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy, highlighted two urgent priorities for the industry: embracing green logistics and accelerating digital integration. He described these as twin pillars of future logistics strategies, adding that unified global standards and data-sharing frameworks are essential to move the industry forward.

H.E. Juma Al Kait, Chief Trade Negotiator and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy

Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association, described logistics as the "civilizational lifeline" that shapes economic structures and connects nations. He proposed building a shared future based on four pillars: peace and prosperity, digital transformation, cultural connectivity and green logistics. He called on governments and enterprises to take concrete action against protectionism and jointly build an open, resilient and inclusive global supply chain.

Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association

H.E. Arzybek Orozbekovich Kozhoshev, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), underscored the importance of logistics in enhancing regional economic integration. He mentioned that supply chain resilience, digitalization and infrastructure connectivity are now core drivers of economic growth. Further, he said the conference provides an exceptional platform to form new partnerships and reach consensus on the logistics vision of the future.

H.E. Arzybek Orozbekovich Kozhoshev, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, the Eurasian Economic Commission

H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, emphasized that enhancing logistics cooperation with Dubai and the international community is a key development goal for Pakistan. He specifically highlighted that Pakistan looks forward to establishing close cooperation mechanisms with GLA members, strengthening global supply chains and logistics infrastructure and building efficient and interconnected logistics corridors through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

The GLA Foundation was also formally launched during the conference. This philanthropic initiative, spearheaded by Ms. Grace Sun and key dignitaries, will support educational and healthcare projects in underserved communities, starting with Vietnam. GLA's plan to integrate logistics efficiency into its aid delivery mechanisms exemplifies the intersection of operational strength and social responsibility.

GLA Foundation Launching Ceremony

Strategic cooperation was formalized on several levels. Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson, Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association, was named Honorary Advisor to the GLA Global Strategic Advisory Council Board. Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head, China-Eurasian Business Council, and Mr. Vinet K Chadha, CEO, Combined Logistics Solutions, joined as Senior Advisors. GLA also signed official Strategic Partnership Agreements with the Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association and the China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC)-critical steps in advancing multi-regional cooperation.

Global Strategic Advisory Board awarding ceremony with Mr. Arzybek Orozbekovich Kozhoshev, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, the Eurasian Economic Commission; H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor, Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; Ms. Grace Sun, President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance; Mr. Vinet K Chadha, CEO of Combined Logistics Solutions; Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson, Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association; Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head of China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC)

Strategic Partnership Agreements Signing with Mr. Kassem Tofailli, Chairperson, The Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Association; Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head of China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC)

Global Partnership Agreements were also signed with business representatives from four continents, including Mr. Manuj Adlakha, Cargo People Logistics and Shipping PVT LTD; Mr. Annkurr Srivastav, SKI Global Shipping LLC; Mr. Aydin Caliskan, Managing Director, Form Global Logistics; and Mr. Ruben Mulder, TGS Logistics. These milestones represent GLA's ongoing commitment to strengthening international cooperation and generating new opportunities for collective advancement in the international logistics sector.

Global partnership agreements signing ceremony with Mr. Manuj Adlakha, Cargo People Logistics & Shipping PVT LTD; Mr. Annkurr Srivastav, SKI Global Shipping L.L.C; Mr. Aydin Caliskan, Form Global Logistics; and Mr. Ruben Mulder, TGS Logistics

During the Opening Ceremony, several high-level Panel Discussions were facilitated, bringing together global entrepreneurs, association leaders, government officials and think tank experts. Under the theme "Peaceful Prosperity · Digital Innovation · Trustworthy Cooperation," these panels engaged in in-depth dialogues on critical topics such as trade dynamics, technological disruption, collaborative development, green logistics and digital innovation. Esteemed panelists included: Mr. Faisal Poonthala, CEO of KAAF Logistics Company Limited; Mr. Aydin Caliskan, Managing Director, Form Global Logistics; Mr. Kemal H. Balihodžić, Executive VP of JoyRide Logistics LLC; Mr. Ruben Mulder, Managing Director of TGS Logistics; Mr. Vinet K Chadha, CEO of Combined Logistics India; Ms. Ana Maria, CEO of All Trans Cargo Group; Mr. Rachid Tahri, President of STCMA - Service Transport Combine Marocco; Mr. Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head of China-Eurasian Business Council; Mr. Ayman Al Wadi, Group Executive Chairman of AL Wadi Holding DMCC; and Ms. Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL).

GLA Panel Discussions

One of the major announcements was the unveiling of the GLA App Version 2.0, which includes improved event navigation, in-app meeting scheduling and partner tracking capabilities. Additionally, GLA introduced a new cargo insurance solution offering industry-low rates starting from 0.01% of cargo value, alongside a real-time air and sea tracking system integrated with member dashboards. Among the most anticipated announcements were the improved and revamped GLA website, which was enhanced with smart, user-friendly features and improved user experience etc.

Mr. Jephte Maba, Head of GLA's Product Department

GLA also rolled out a six-month Global Brand Digitization and Marketing Program aimed at boosting visibility and engagement for member organizations. This program leverages content strategies, multilingual campaigns and localized digital media buys to expand brand recognition, particularly for SMEs operating in competitive logistics corridors.

Several standout keynotes were delivered by Ms. Jane Zhang from League Shipping, Mr. Atif Siddiqui from CTI Shipping Services LLC and Mr. Han Wen from Windrose Technology. These distinguished speakers shared valuable insights on topics such as shipping services, regional logistics opportunities and technological innovation, emphasizing diverse strategies and the unique strengths of their respective markets.

Ms. Jane Zhang, Managing Director of League Shipping; Mr. Atif Siddiqui, Group Commercial Head of CTI Shipping Services LLC; and Mr. Wen Han, CEO of Windrose Technology, Delivering Speeches

The role of sponsors in supporting the conference infrastructure and programming was critical. Sincere thanks go to our esteemed sponsors, including Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Sinotech Logistics Co. Ltd. (China), APPL Containers Pvt Ltd. (India), KAAF Logistics Company Limited (Saudi Arabia), 3 Seas Logistics and Consultancy Ltd (Ghana), ABC Shipping Co. SARL (Lebanon), GMB International Shipping LLC (UAE), Reibel Air and Ocean Freight (Netherlands), WWW Cargo Pte Ltd (Singapore), Rawza Logistics Solutions FZE (UAE), ILS International Logistics Service (UAE), ASB Supply Chain Co., Ltd. (China), AMS Evergreen Shipping LLC (UAE), Ecosphere Global Logistics LLC (USA), Mega Speed Cargo Services LLC (UAE), Form Global Logistics (Türkiye), AJS Logistics (India), League Shipping (China), CTI Shipping Services LLC (UAE), Windrose Technology (China), Cross Freight Internationale Speditionsges. mbH (Germany), Hawia Shipping Services LLC (UAE), VHL Logistics SDN BHD (Malaysia), Easyways Freight Forwarders Private Limited (India)-whose support underscored the spirit of global collaboration and shared progress in the global logistics industry.

The final days of the conference saw a continuation of the highly effective One-on-One Business Meetings, with over 100,000 sessions conducted. These sessions, designed for high-impact business matchmaking, allowed participants to initiate discussions, finalize deals, and set follow-up actions that are already leading to collaborative pilot projects across markets.

One-on-One Meetings Site

Thailand 2025: Gear Up to Connect, Compete & Collaborate

As we wrap up in Dubai, we invite you to mark your calendars for the 13th GLA Global Logistics Conference, happening from November 7 to 10, 2025, in Thailand. Don't miss the next opportunity to connect, compete and collaborate with the global logistics community. Register today at the https://conference.glafamily.com/

GLA currently has a global network of 7,000 member enterprises from 170 countries, delivering specialized logistics solutions and resources across the globe. Committed to the collaborative growth of small and medium-sized international logistics enterprises, GLA fosters mutual empowerment to build a diverse, innovative and globally trusted supply chain system rooted in shared development, ultimately striving to create a better world for global logistics. With a strong focus on intelligent logistics innovation and sustainable practices, GLA continues to support its global network, reinforcing its pivotal role in empowering SMEs and advancing a connected, future-ready logistics ecosystem.

Media Contact:

- Mr. Malik

- Director GLA Development

- +86 - 18927434147

- malik@glafamily.com

SOURCE: GLA Development

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.