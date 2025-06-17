PIERER Mobility's Restructuring Plans for KTM Units Now Binding
KTM AG has successfully concluded its restructuring, with plans to ramp up production and realign operations, ensuring creditors receive 30% of claims.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- The Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis has confirmed the restructuring plans for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH.
- The restructuring proceedings for the three KTM companies have been successfully completed and concluded.
- Creditors will receive an agreed quota of 30% of the recognized claims.
- CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed relief and gratitude for closing this difficult chapter.
- The company plans to ramp up production at the end of July and realign the group.
- Special thanks were given to Dr. Ulla Reisch for her expertise and commitment during the restructuring process.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 26.08.2025.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,140EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
+1,25 %
-10,02 %
-5,39 %
-9,08 %
-53,27 %
-75,84 %
-64,33 %
-35,72 %
-92,90 %
ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte