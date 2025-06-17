PIERER Mobility's Restructuring Plans for KTM Units Now Binding

The Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis has confirmed the restructuring plans for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH.

The restructuring proceedings for the three KTM companies have been successfully completed and concluded.

Creditors will receive an agreed quota of 30% of the recognized claims.

CEO Gottfried Neumeister expressed relief and gratitude for closing this difficult chapter.

The company plans to ramp up production at the end of July and realign the group.

Special thanks were given to Dr. Ulla Reisch for her expertise and commitment during the restructuring process.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 26.08.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,140EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.





